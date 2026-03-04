Canada has ‘limited’ seats for citizens on commercial flights amid Iran war

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government has secured a “limited number of seats” on commercial flights out of Lebanon for its citizens and permanent residents, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday, as the conflict in Iran escalates.

As of Tuesday morning, 103,800 Canadian citizens and permanent residents in the Gulf region had registered with Global Affairs Canada. The actual number is likely to be higher since registration with GAC is voluntary.

While air travel in the region has been disrupted following the U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran and Iran’s subsequent retaliation, GAC said some commercial flight options out of Lebanon continue to be available.

“The Government of Canada has secured a limited number of seats on commercial flights from Beirut. Additionally, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism is operating buses to the Menachim Begin border crossing between Eilat and Taba, Egypt,” GAC said.

Travellers are responsible for paying their own travel costs and making their own arrangements for accommodation, meals and any onward travel, Wednesday’s update added.

Global Affairs Canada said it is not currently offering assisted departures to Canadians.

“We are working on a range of options to support the potential departure of Canadians from several countries in the Middle East, by both land and air, where conditions allow it and it is safe to do so,” GAC said.

Lebanon currently has the second-highest number of Canadians (23,561), after the United Arab Emirates (28,107). Iran currently has 2,958 Canadians registered with GAC.

Canada has asked Oman for access to its airspace “if necessary” to help evacuate some of the 100,000 Canadians in the region or offer them assistance, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday.

Anand said the government is working towards “making sure that there are possibilities for Canadians to have supports in those countries.”

She said this included Oman, which as of Wednesday morning, had “airspace that is still viable.”

“I requested use of that airspace, if necessary, for Canadian citizens to get out,” she said.

Oman Air is warning guests travelling via the land border to connect with flights out of Muscat to arrive at the border crossing at least 12 hours ahead of departure time, “as traffic volumes remain high and processing times may be extended.”

