SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Strikes on and by Iran violate UN Charter, independent probe says

By Olivia Le Poidevin Reuters
Posted March 4, 2026 9:02 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Iran asks U.S. ‘what threat did our school children pose?’ after deadly Minab strike'
Iran asks U.S. ‘what threat did our school children pose?’ after deadly Minab strike
A mass funeral was held on Tuesday for the victims killed in what Iran says was an Israeli-U.S. strike on a girl's school that claimed over 150 lives.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An independent United Nations probe investigating rights violations in Iran condemned on Wednesday attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran as well as Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the region, saying they violated the UN Charter.

The United Nations Charter bans the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“These attacks, which were followed by Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the region, run counter to the UN Charter,” the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran said in a statement.

It also expressed deep shock over a strike that hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls school in Minab in southern Iran on Saturday, the first day of the U.S. and ​Israeli attacks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most of the victims appear to have been schoolgirls aged seven to 12, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday a separate U.N. panel of experts said more than 160 children were killed, citing reports.

Click to play video: 'Iran’s women’s football team declines to sing national anthem before kickoff at Asian Cup'
Iran’s women’s football team declines to sing national anthem before kickoff at Asian Cup
Trending Now

The U.N. fact-finding probe said the Iranian population was now caught between a large-scale military campaign that may go on for weeks and a government in Tehran which has a long record of human rights abuses.

Tens of thousands of people were detained and face torture and the death penalty, the U.N. probe said, following a brutal crackdown on protests that began on December 28, 2025, in response to the country’s economic crisis.

It said protesters currently detained in prisons could be put at risk from any U.S.-Israeli strikes. A British couple jailed in Iran described on Tuesday explosions shaking Evin prison where they are being held and damage to their ​wing as the conflict intensifies.

The statement said the killing of dozens of Iranian officials – who have included Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – in the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes was not an acceptable means to deliver justice under international law.

Advertisement
© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices