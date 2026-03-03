Surrey jewelry store employee testifies she begged suspects not to kill her

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey, B.C., jewelry store employee who was working during a botched robbery has testified she begged the suspects not to kill her.

The former employee told the court on Tuesday that she has been on long-term disability since the incident at Noor Design Studio in February 2024.

On the stand on Tuesday, the employee, who is not being publicly identified due to her fears for her safety, said a female customer had come into the store that day and was taking a long time and not buying anything.

She said that made her feel uneasy.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She told the jurors on Tuesday that she was in the back of the store when the robbers rushed in.

She said she got into a confrontation with a female robber and she feared for her life, pleading, “Please do not kill me, please do not kill me.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Botched jewelry store robbery trial begins

On Monday, the court heard from the store’s co-owner, who suffered four gunshots in the incident.

The former employee said she escaped through the back door and when she returned to the store, she told the jurors what she saw.

“Glass, blood everywhere,” she said. “And then I collapsed.”

Michael Oneischuck and Jenna Internman are facing robbery and aggravated assault charges and Oneischuck is also facing three additional firearms charges.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.