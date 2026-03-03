Menu

Crime

Surrey jewelry store employee testifies she begged suspects not to kill her

By Angela Jung & Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 3, 2026 7:52 pm
1 min read
Noor Design Studio in Surrey was robbed in February 2024. Two people accused in the robbery are now on trial. View image in full screen
Noor Design Studio in Surrey was robbed in February 2024. Two people accused in the robbery are now on trial. Global News
A Surrey, B.C., jewelry store employee who was working during a botched robbery has testified she begged the suspects not to kill her.

The former employee told the court on Tuesday that she has been on long-term disability since the incident at Noor Design Studio in February 2024.

On the stand on Tuesday, the employee, who is not being publicly identified due to her fears for her safety, said a female customer had come into the store that day and was taking a long time and not buying anything.

She said that made her feel uneasy.

She told the jurors on Tuesday that she was in the back of the store when the robbers rushed in.

She said she got into a confrontation with a female robber and she feared for her life, pleading, “Please do not kill me, please do not kill me.”

On Monday, the court heard from the store’s co-owner, who suffered four gunshots in the incident.

The former employee said she escaped through the back door and when she returned to the store, she told the jurors what she saw.

“Glass, blood everywhere,” she said. “And then I collapsed.”

Michael Oneischuck and Jenna Internman are facing robbery and aggravated assault charges and Oneischuck is also facing three additional firearms charges.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

