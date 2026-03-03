Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vonda fire department buys new truck with private funds, community donations

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted March 3, 2026 8:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vonda rolls out brand new fire truck'
Vonda rolls out brand new fire truck
WATCH: A new fire truck purchased by Vonda Fire and Rescue with private funds is benefiting the community and the province, with Mayor Brenda Willman saying 'it's such a huge asset.'
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vonda Fire and Rescue and its 12 volunteer firefighters are getting a new fire truck, paid for by private funds from members and the community.

“You never know what you’re going to encounter. It could be a grass fire, it could be a major structure fire. You always want to be prepared,” said Andrew Scanlon, co-chief of Vonda Fire and Rescue.

Town council voted not to use town money to help purchase the truck, so the team took matters into their own hands.

“When we were rejected for only $15,000… we were pretty confused because we had more than enough money to cover this truck. I’m very appreciative that our community and our members decided we’re going to do it anyways,” said Byron Saxinger, co-chief of Vonda Fire and Rescue.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re going to use our money so it’s not our rate payers’ money.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Brenda Willman was supportive of providing the money, saying she’s happy to see the community will continue to have the protection residents deserve.

“It’s such a huge asset,” Willman said. “It warms my heart to see our fire department team get together, pool their money with some community support that reached out to them when they found out the denial from council.”

Trending Now

Scanlon says the new truck won’t only benefit the town, but also the province.

“This will serve not just the community, but neighbouring communities who might need mutual aid, as well as the provincial government, should they need assistance during the wildfire season,” he said. “Or neighbouring provinces. Alberta sometimes asks for help.”

A special shout-out went to Melissa Gerwing, who was heavily involved in acquiring the fire truck.

Watch above for more on Vonda’s new fire truck and how Vonda Fire and Rescue is looking out for their community.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices