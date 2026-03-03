Vonda fire department buys new truck with private funds, community donations

Send this page to someone via email

Vonda Fire and Rescue and its 12 volunteer firefighters are getting a new fire truck, paid for by private funds from members and the community.

“You never know what you’re going to encounter. It could be a grass fire, it could be a major structure fire. You always want to be prepared,” said Andrew Scanlon, co-chief of Vonda Fire and Rescue.

Town council voted not to use town money to help purchase the truck, so the team took matters into their own hands.

“When we were rejected for only $15,000… we were pretty confused because we had more than enough money to cover this truck. I’m very appreciative that our community and our members decided we’re going to do it anyways,” said Byron Saxinger, co-chief of Vonda Fire and Rescue.

“We’re going to use our money so it’s not our rate payers’ money.”

Mayor Brenda Willman was supportive of providing the money, saying she’s happy to see the community will continue to have the protection residents deserve.

“It’s such a huge asset,” Willman said. “It warms my heart to see our fire department team get together, pool their money with some community support that reached out to them when they found out the denial from council.”

Scanlon says the new truck won’t only benefit the town, but also the province.

“This will serve not just the community, but neighbouring communities who might need mutual aid, as well as the provincial government, should they need assistance during the wildfire season,” he said. “Or neighbouring provinces. Alberta sometimes asks for help.”

A special shout-out went to Melissa Gerwing, who was heavily involved in acquiring the fire truck.

Watch above for more on Vonda’s new fire truck and how Vonda Fire and Rescue is looking out for their community.