Kelowna resident launches poster campaign to fight crime in his neighbourhood

Moreno Scatozza is taking matters into his own hands to try and reduce crime-related incidents in his Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood.

“I’m putting up posters to alert people,” Scatozza said. “To be aware, to have their surveillance cameras working, lock their doors, double-lock their bikes.”

Scatozza lives in the downtown’s north end neighbourhood near the base of Knox Mountain, where he says break-ins and thefts have become rampant in recent months.

“We find they’re going house to house in close area of where they stole before,” Scatozza said. “It feels like they’re not worried or scared to repeat the same area.”

Last Thursday night, Scatozza said a break-in and theft happened at his own place.

According to Scatozza, suspects broke into a detached garage and stole several items belonging to his neighbour in an adjacent unit on the property.

“Two bikes, tools, a few other things,” Scatozza said.

Across the street, Kit Malinao said she had her bicycle stolen last week as well.

“I am concerned because I don’t know what item are they going to pick next,” Malinao said. “What am I going to spend for, like, cameras and lights and all the locks and whatever? Like how much would that cost me.”

While RCMP report a 24-per cent increase in police calls for service in the neighbourhood in the past six months, they say reported thefts were down by 15 per cent from the same time period the year before.

RCMP are urging residents to report all crime-related incidents, no matter how minor.

“It is critical to have accurate crime data,” said RCMP CPL. Steven Lang. “Accurate data helps to guide police enforcement, future community safety projects, and additional patrols.”

Police patrols have increased in the nearby downtown core recently to reduce social disorder and its impact on businesses.

The city also hired private security, something Scatozza says his neighbourhood may have to consider.

“If it gets worse and we get no help, I’m thinking of the idea of neighbourhood paying for security,” Scatozza said. “Private security just in between like midnight and 6 a.m. so driving around with a flashlight, calling the police if need be.

For now, he’ll continue his poster campaign hoping it reminds neighbours to stay alert and look out for one another.

He’s also encouraging neighbours to use a security video system to try and catch culprits in the act.