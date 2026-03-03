Belleville family turns loss of infant son into legacy of organ donation

Send this page to someone via email

Losing a child is an unimaginable nightmare for any parent, but one Belleville, Ont., family is using their tragic loss to help others.

The Redner family lost their eight-month-old son, Graham, in December 2025 after he caught the flu over the holidays and went into cardiac arrest.

“We had just found out in one minute that our son wasn’t going to make it,” Graham’s mother, Tristin Redner, said. “Once they determined that things were kind of final and that he wasn’t going to be recovered, that’s when they asked us about organ donation.”

After some thought, the family decided to move forward with the process, and Graham’s liver transplant ended up saving another child’s life.

“It gives this tragedy meaning and a legacy that will continue forward forever,” Redner said. “Graham was such a sweet, loving boy. I would just know he would want to help someone else if he were given the opportunity.”

Story continues below advertisement

Knowing that another family was spared the same grief brought comfort to the Redners.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“You don’t want anything more for a family than to bring their child home on Christmas,” she added.

Graham’s legacy doesn’t stop with the medical transplant. Wanting to do more in his memory, the family created Graham’s Gift, an initiative to spread kindness and raise awareness for donating to the CHEO hospital.

“What can I do to continue that legacy? … Obviously, he’s already done a tremendous amount on his own, but is there anything I can do while I’m still here?” Redner reflected.

The movement uses special cards that read: “A kindness meant to travel. You’ve received this in loving memory of our boy Graham.”

The family is already seeing the impact of those cards spreading throughout the community.

“Yesterday morning, a friend called me, and she said, ‘You’d never believe it, someone came into my office, and they gifted me an act of kindness, and Graham’s card was in the bag,'” she shared.

Through the heartbreak, the family has found a profound sense of purpose.

“To lose a child is unimaginable, but if something beautiful can come from it and help carry you forward and carry their memory forward is worth it.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Kaytlyn Poberznick