Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim to speak publicly about Sean Orr drug comment

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to address his previous comments regarding Vancouver councillor Sean Orr.

Last week, Sim said he called Orr to apologize for telling a group of Chinese business leaders that the councillor was handing out illegal drugs on Christmas Day.

Sim accused Orr of doing this in a briefing for Chinese-speaking reporters earlier this month, audio of which was shared with Global News by The Canadian Press.

The false assertion was partially repeated and then retracted by Sim ally, Coun. Lenny Zhou.

But the audio reveals that Sim first made the comments about Orr on Feb. 6.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I spoke with councillor Orr yesterday (Thursday) and I apologize for my comments,” Sim said on Friday, responding to every question with some variation of this statement about eight more times.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Mounting pressure after Vancouver Mayor’s false claims about city councillor

The controversy came to light earlier this week when Zhou posted a video to WeChat, showing him speaking in Mandarin about supportive housing, referring to it as “drug houses,” and alleging that four non-ABC councillors are drug users and distribute drugs.

All four denied those claims in a press conference on Feb. 24.

In a statement to Global News on Feb. 24, Zhou said that he posted the video to outline his opposition to a motion on supportive housing.

“My comments were based on incorrect information, and for that I unequivocally apologize,” he said. “I am retracting my statement, and I’ve taken down the video.”

Sim also released a statement last Tuesday, saying he wanted to thank Zhou for acknowledging his mistake and taking responsibility.

Story continues below advertisement

“Councillor Zhou has always been a passionate advocate for Vancouver’s Chinese community,” Sim said.

On Friday, Orr said Sim needs to do better as a mayor.