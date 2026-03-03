SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Iran women’s soccer team silent for national anthem at Asian Cup game

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 3, 2026 2:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Iran’s women’s football team declines to sing national anthem before kickoff at Asian Cup'
Iran’s women’s football team declines to sing national anthem before kickoff at Asian Cup
WATCH: A display of silent protest on Monday as Iran's women's football team declined to sing their country's national anthem prior to the kickoff at the Asian Cup in Australia.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Iranian women’s national soccer team stayed silent during their country’s national anthem on Monday night ahead of their first match of the Women’s Asian Cup against South Korea.

Before kickoff in their group match against South Korea, who went on to win 3-0 at the Gold Coast Stadium in Queensland, Australia, the Iranian players stayed tightlipped, looking straight ahead as their country’s anthem rang out through the stadium.

Their silence came amid coordinated U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran that killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other high-ranking officials on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Middle East war spreads as U.S., Israel expand strikes on Iran'
Middle East war spreads as U.S., Israel expand strikes on Iran
Story continues below advertisement

Iran countered by targeting U.S. military bases and other diplomatic strongholds dotted throughout the Middle East incuding in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Although most of those attacks have been intercepted by air defences, at least five deaths were reported as of Monday, including three people in the UAE and one each in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran’s head coach, Marziyeh Jafari, and her players did not comment on their silence, the war or the death of Khamenei.

Iranian players react from the bench during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, March 2, 2026. View image in full screen
Iranian players react from the bench during the Women’s Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, March 2, 2026. Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP

The team touched down in Australia several days before the ongoing strikes began and is set to play host nation Australia on Thursday, before their final group stage match against the Philippines on Sunday.

Players from other nations have commended the Iranian women’s team for its courage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Our heart goes out to them and their families, it’s a difficult situation and it’s really brave of them to be able to be here and to perform,” Australia midfielder Amy Sayer told The Guardian.

“They put on a really strong performance, even with the political climate that’s going on and the struggles that they might be going through,” she continued.

“The best we can do to contribute is to just give them the best game of football [on Thursday] that we’re able and to show them the respect on the field. Hopefully the situation improves and they can keep staying safe in Australia,” Sayer concluded.

The conflict escalated further this week, with Israel sending new ground troops into Lebanon and explosions ringing out in Tehran. Hundreds of people have been killed, the vast majority in Iran.

The spiralling nature of the war raised questions about when and how it would end.

Trump said it could last four to five weeks, but that the U.S. was prepared to go longer. He seemed to leave open the possibility for more extensive U.S. military involvement, telling the New York Post on Monday that he was not ruling out the possibility of boots on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices