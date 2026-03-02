Trump says Iran war timeline is likely 4-5 weeks but could go ‘far longer’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump says the conflict in Iran is projected to go on for another “four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that.”

Since Saturday’s initial attack in Iran, Trump said he has warned Iran “to not make any attempt to rebuild” its nuclear program.

“I said that from the beginning. They’re never going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said Monday afternoon at the Medal of Honor ceremony in his first live public remarks since the attack.

He also outlined the U.S. current military objectives.

“First, we’re destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, and you see that happening on an hourly basis and their capacity to produce brand new ones and pretty good ones they make,” he said.

“Second, we’re annihilating their navy. We’ve knocked out already 10 ships. They’re at the bottom of the sea. Third, we’re ensuring that the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon, never going to have a nuclear weapon.”

He also stated that “our country itself would be under threat, and it was very nearly under threat.”

“We thought we had a deal, but then they backed out and they came back and we thought we had a deal and they backed out. I said, you can’t deal with these people. You’ve got to do it the right way.”

More to come.