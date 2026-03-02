Flyers trip struggling Maple Leafs 3-2 in shootout

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras scored in a shootout and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2, extending the hosts’ losing streak to four games on Monday.

William Nylander scored on the Maple Leafs’ first shootout attempt, but Auston Matthews and Max Domi failed to convert.

Noah Cates converted a pass from Bobby Brink with 5:18 remaining in regulation time to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead, only to see Nylander slam in a John Tavares’ feed on the power play with 2:30 left before 18,255 at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube adjusted his lines, with the most notable move the pairing of captain Matthews alongside Nylander.

Toronto’s Dakota Joshua scored the game’s opening goal at 15:22 of the first period, knocking in a pass from Matias Maccelli. It was Joshua’s first goal since returning last week after missing two months with a lacerated kidney.

Flyers centre Christian Dvorak scored the equalizer three minutes later on the power play, sweeping home a loose puck in front.

Toronto outshot the Flyers 31-25, with Anthony Stolarz making 23 saves and Philadelphia’s Dan Vladar countering with 29 stops.

The Flyers have won three in a row.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Nicolas Roy between Joshua and Maccelli was the most effective line for the home side.

Flyers: Leading scorer Travis Konecny missed the game with a lower-body injury. He was a game-time decision.

KEY MOMENT

Flyers defenceman Jamie Drysdale had a chance to end the game in overtime, but his shot off the rush hit the outside of the near post with 30 seconds remaining.

KEY STAT

Matthews extended his season-high scoring slump to eight games without a goal. The United States Olympian went to Italy without a goal in four games and has gone four more since his return from the gold-medal celebrations.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.