Environment

Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Vancouver Island beach

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 10:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hundreds of sea lions hit the beach on Central Vancouver Island'
Hundreds of sea lions hit the beach on Central Vancouver Island
A few hundred noisy visitors have decided it is "beach weather" on Vancouver Island. A colony of California sea lions has taken up residence near Bowser - and they have drawn plenty of onlookers. But as Kylie Stanton reports, this spectacle of nature comes with a warning.
Hundreds of noisy California sea lions have taken over the beach at Deep Bay on Vancouver Island, across from Denman Island.

David Rosen, a marine biologist with the UBC Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, told Global News the sea lions are at the end of their six-month northern fish tour and waiting for the upcoming herring run.

“Herring are great food for both humans and sea lions because they are really fatty, and when they clump up in these big aggregations, they are pretty easy to catch,” Rosen said. “It’s like the ultimate buffet.”

Click to play video: 'Sea lion surprises swimmers near Victoria, B.C.'
Sea lion surprises swimmers near Victoria, B.C.
Trending Now

The sea lions have drawn crowds of people with many taking pictures, although people and their dogs are required by law to keep at least 100 metres away from marine mammals.

The sea lions are expected to be around Deep Bay until late April or early May, after which they’ll head back to California for the breeding season.

