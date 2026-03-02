Ontario Premier Doug Ford names new chief of staff

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has shuffled his top team of advisors, naming a new chief of staff in his office before the return of the legislature.

A statement issued by the premier’s office on Monday afternoon confirmed principal secretary Travis Kann would take on the top job, with current chief Patrick Sackville set to step aside.

Sackville has been Ford’s chief of staff since December 2022, navigating through the fallout from the Greenbelt scandal and an early election in his more than three years at the top.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kann has served as principal secretary for the past nine months, previously leading work on the government’s advocacy in the United States. Before joining the premier’s office in 2020, Kann worked at the Ministry of Health.

“During his time in government, Travis has helped steer our government through some of Ontario and Canada’s most significant challenges, including our ongoing response to the economic threat posed by President Trump’s tariffs,” Ford said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“As Ontario continues to navigate ongoing economic uncertainty, no one is better positioned to provide steady, disciplined leadership for our government.”

The premier said Sackville would remain in post until the end of the week, when he will depart government, and Kann will take over at that point.

“I am immensely proud of the enormous contributions that Patrick has made to our government, to our province and to our country,” the premier wrote.

“Patrick is leaving behind a legacy few people can match and Ontario’s future is brighter because of his time as chief of staff. I am so thankful for Patrick’s leadership and service. There are amazing things ahead for him.”