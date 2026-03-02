Snowmobiler dead after avalanche in B.C.’s Kootenay Pass

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 23-year-old man died Saturday after an avalanche was triggered in British Columbia’s Kootenay Pass, RCMP say.

The man was riding a snowmobile at the time, police said, adding they were notified of the incident around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday.

An SOS activation from a Garmin device led them to the area. The avalanche was determined to be a size 2.5 in the transmission line behind Camel’s Hump.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two snowmobilers were involved, police said.

“Other snowmobilers in the area provided assistance to the two snowmobilers involved while emergency personnel from the Creston RCMP, Search and Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services responded,” they said in a news release Monday.

“Both men were extracted by the other snowmobilers, but sadly a 23-year-old man died at scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

No other information was released.

The death comes just a day after another avalanche killed a 15-year-old skier in Alberta.

The avalanche occurred in the Naskiska area, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

Avalanche Canada issued a warning that strong winds and new snow had fallen in the area overnight Thursday and into Friday, meaning the avalanche danger in the area was high.

There are now six avalanche-related fatalities in Western Canada so far this winter.