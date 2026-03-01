Menu

Canada

Photos: Hundreds gather at Optimist Hill for second annual Skijor YXE

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted March 1, 2026 7:22 pm
1 min read
Huge crowds gathered to watch Skijor YXE. Skiers and snowboarders make incredible jumps while being pulled by horses. View image in full screen
Huge crowds gathered at Optimist Hill in Saskatoon to watch Skijor YXE. Skiers and snowboarders make incredible jumps while being pulled by horses. Payton Zillich / Global News
Cowboy hats and fur coats took over the slopes at Optimist Hill in Saskatoon during the second annual Skijor YXE.

Skijor YXE 2026. View image in full screen
Payton Zillich / Global News

People lined up to watch athletes of all ages take part in the growing winter sport in which skiers and snowboarders pulled by a horse perform jumps and tricks.

Skijor YXE 2026. View image in full screen
Payton Zillich / Global News

With the turnout, organizers are confident the event will become an annual tradition.

Skijor YXE 2026. View image in full screen
Payton Zillich / Global News

Country music filled the air and there were even some flaming surprises to add to the thrill of the event.

Huge crowds gathered to watch Skijor YXE. Skiers and snowboarders make incredible jumps while being pulled by horses. View image in full screen
Payton Zillich / Global News

Smaller bumps and hills were available those new to the sport could try their luck at skijoring.

Skijor YXE 2026. View image in full screen
Payton Zillich / Global News
Skijor YXE 2026. View image in full screen
Payton Zillich / Global News
Skijor YXE 2026. View image in full screen
Payton Zillich / Global News
Skijor YXE 2026. View image in full screen
Payton Zillich / Global News
