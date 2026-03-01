Photos: Hundreds gather at Optimist Hill for second annual Skijor YXE

See more sharing options

Cowboy hats and fur coats took over the slopes at Optimist Hill in Saskatoon during the second annual Skijor YXE.

People lined up to watch athletes of all ages take part in the growing winter sport in which skiers and snowboarders pulled by a horse perform jumps and tricks.

With the turnout, organizers are confident the event will become an annual tradition.

Country music filled the air and there were even some flaming surprises to add to the thrill of the event.

Smaller bumps and hills were available those new to the sport could try their luck at skijoring.

