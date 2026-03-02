Classroom violence still on the rise, Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says incidents like the Evan Hardy attack and Tumbler Ridge school shooting in B.C. are evidence of what is to come from the everyday violence in classrooms going under the radar.

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte says classroom violence has been escalating in recent years and data collecting is only just beginning.

“Teachers are trying to manage the situation that they have. They’re often triaging the needs within their classrooms,” said Becotte.

Becotte points to a lack of support not only for straining teachers but contributing to violent behaviours.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says while resources are coming, it’s not enough.

“There’s one full-time equivalent position for schools with a population of over 150. We have some high schools that are,” said Becotte. “With a student population of 1,500, 1,600 and higher, one teacher can’t solve all of the class complexity challenges that are associated with that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Becotte says some teachers in Saskatchewan have stopped reporting violence because they were often either not addressed or there was no support was available.

“Teachers don’t blame students for any of this. It’s because their needs are not being met in so many cases, and that’s a systemic problem,” says Becotte.

A 2024 report from the Canadian Teachers Federation, School-Based Violence across Canada, suggests violent incidents have been increasing since at least 2017.

“We can’t expect a teacher alone to be able to solve all of the problems, especially as those challenges become more complex. We need to see the government continue to have their actions match their words,” says Becotte.

The STF says with rising recognition of the issue and the provincial government naming education as a top priority, next month’s budget is the next moment for accountability.

The Ministry of Education has said the Government of Saskatchewan is working with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation toward policies and solutions to address violence in classrooms.