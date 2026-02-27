More than 2,000 Pimicikamak Cree Nation members still displaced 60 days after outage

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,000 members of Pimicikamak Cree Nation remain out of their homes more than 60 days after a days-long power outage during a deep freeze caused widespread infrastructure failures in the northern Manitoba community.

Chief David Monias says 237 homes have been deemed uninhabitable and require extensive repairs following the outage, which the First Nation attributes to Manitoba Hydro.

An additional 900 homes need work to remediate mould and asbestos issues exacerbated by burst pipes and sewage backups, he said via Zoom on Friday.

“Our people have been abandoned,” the First Nation said in a statement. “No family should be forced to live in mould-infested, unsafe homes while those responsible dodge their duty. This is a crisis that threatens lives and violates basic human rights.”

View image in full screen Murphy Trout stands in his home after showing media the damage from a water main break in his crawl space during a tour with politicians and media at Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man., on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Monias said the state of emergency has now turned into a health and safety issue, and whether those people can come home or not remains outstanding.

The community says pipes, water lines and tanks froze and burst when the power went out, causing significant structural damage. Many families have been staying in hotels and temporary accommodations since the evacuation began.

The chief said assessments are ongoing to determine whether homes meet code and safety standards before residents can return.

Contractors, including restoration crews with electricians, plumbers and carpenters, are in the community, but Monias said funding shortages and logistical challenges have slowed repairs. The First Nation said it has explored setting up temporary work camps to house tradespeople.

View image in full screen Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, left, and Pimicikamak Cree Nation councillor David Muswagon talk about some of the difficulties the community faces after recent infrastructure failures during a tour with politicians and media at Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man., on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The chief said there have been disputes over who will pay for mould and asbestos remediation, particularly where some issues may have existed before the outage.

The First Nation has accused Indigenous Services Canada of limiting funding to structural repairs and not fully covering mould and asbestos remediation.

In a statement, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said its Emergency Management Assistance Program is providing financial support to address damage directly related to the emergency event, as identified through formal damage assessments being completed by the Nation’s contractor.

While the program does not have the authority to cover pre-existing issues, the department said it takes mould and asbestos concerns seriously and is providing $1.1 million to assist the community in repairing pre-existing issues it determines are required. If costs exceed available funding, ISC said it will continue working with the First Nation.

View image in full screen Crews work to clean up the basement of a home on the Pimicikamak Cree Nation which was destroyed due to water damage during recent infrastructure failures during a tour with politicians and media at Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man., on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

ISC said it continues to provide shelter and services for approximately 2,000 evacuees and has worked with the community and the province to ensure children can attend school. It also said it is supporting Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak to incorporate culturally-appropriate food, activities for elders and families, and wellness checks at a Winnipeg relief site.

The First Nation is also seeking additional support from Manitoba Hydro and has called for a second power line along the highway to the community to prevent future outages.

Hydro spokesperson Peter Chura said adding another line along the highway would not solve the issue.

“To date our advice to the community has been, putting another power line along the highway would actually be twice as long as the existing one and more prone to failure, and still no guarantee against a lengthy power outage,” Chura said. “If a big winter storm were to knock that line down and close the road, it would still be a lengthy outage in any case.”

Monias said the prolonged displacement is taking a toll on residents. “Their anxiety levels are high, their stress levels are high, it’s starting to really affect them psychologically,” he said. “And every call I have deals with people crying on the other end.”

The First Nation said the community will continue to hold all responsible parties accountable until health, safety, and human dignity are restored.