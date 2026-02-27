Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Meteorologists warn Alberta travel could be tricky, up to 30 cm of snow forecast

By Ken MacGillivray & Bella Finn Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 6:06 pm
3 min read
Snowfall warnings have been issued across a large swath of southern Alberta, with up to 30 cm of snow expected in some areas before the storm system moves through overnight. View image in full screen
Snowfall warnings have been issued across a large swath of southern Alberta, with up to 30 cm of snow expected in some areas before the storm system moves through overnight. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

“Be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating road conditions.”

That’s the warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada with a large swath of southern Alberta under a “yellow” snowfall warning, which means hazardous weather could cause localized, short-term damage or disruptions across the region.

A large swath of southern Alberta, stretching from Jasper to Medicine Hat is under a snowfall warning, with up to 30 cm expected before it tapers off overnight Friday. View image in full screen
A large swath of southern Alberta, stretching from Jasper to Medicine Hat is under a snowfall warning, with up to 30 cm expected before it tapers off overnight Friday. Source: Environment Canada

Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor said snow started falling in Calgary around 8 p.m. on Thursday and by around noon on Friday, about 6 cm had fallen at the Calgary International Airport, with more outside the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“Communities off to the northwest, probably about 12 cm — and some of the heaviest amounts have been out in the Ghost Lake area towards Canmore, just north of there. Water Valley stretching out to the Ghost Lake area, upwards of 20 cm.”

The six centimetres or more of snow that fell in Calgary overnight made for a nasty morning commute. View image in full screen
The six centimetres or more of snow that fell in Calgary overnight made for a nasty morning commute. Source: 511Alberta

The snow is expected to continue off and on overnight. By the time it tapers off Saturday morning, some areas, such as the Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise, could get 30 cm of snow or more, prompting the national weather service to warn drivers to be prepared for “challenging” driving conditions and reduced visibility.

Heavy snow is seen covering Highway 11 around Nordegg, which is under a snowfall warning that covers a large swath of southern Alberta, stretching from Jasper to Medicine Hat. View image in full screen
Heavy snow is seen covering Highway 11 around Nordegg, which is under a snowfall warning that covers a large swath of southern Alberta, stretching from Jasper to Medicine Hat. Source: 511Alberta

The snowfall warnings stretch from the Jasper area in the north to Medicine Hat and the Cypress Hills area, including the city of Calgary, where there could be up to 20 cm of snow on the ground by the time the storm moves out of the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Edmonton and Lethbridge, which sit just outside the area covered by the heavy snowfall warning, are forecast to see significantly less.

Related News

The slick roads have also prompted Calgary Transit to activate its “snow detours,” meaning some bus routes have been modified to avoid the worst trouble spots, where buses could get stuck.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Commuters are being warned to check the Calgary Transit website, Calgarytransit.com, to find out if their bus route is affected.

“What we’re seeing on the roads right now, they’re a little wet, the majors, you’re seeing some snow buildup on the side streets. Typically with those freeze-thaw conditions, we can see the formation of ice — especially at this time of the year, when (daytime) temperatures are going to be above and below zero overnight,” said Chris McGeachie, spokesperson for the City of Calgary.

The return of the winter weather is also causing some issues at Calgary International Airport, with management warning travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, and to leave plenty of time to catch their flight.

Around noon Friday, the arrivals and departures board was already littered with several delays and cancellations.

Anyone planning on driving west into British Columbia should also be prepared for some heavy snow.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, 38 cm of snow fell in the Rogers Pass area, along the Trans Canada Highway, and up to 15 cm more are expected before it tapers off Friday night.

Heavy snow is seen falling around the Jack MacDonald showshed, just west of Glacier National Park. View image in full screen
Heavy snow is seen falling around the Jack MacDonald showshed, just west of Glacier National Park, with up to 50 cm of snow in the forecast before it tapers off Friday night. DriveBC

Along with the snow, temperatures across much of southern Alberta are expected to continue the up and down roller coaster that we’ve seen in recent weeks.

“I think we’re gonna see the overnight lows tonight about minus 15 in Calgary, probably minus 20 in some of the surrounding areas and even the daytime highs on Saturday about minus seven in the city,” said Proctor.

“In general terms, we’re gonna warm up as we move through the weekend. So daytime highs Saturday of minus seven, Sunday plus four, then Monday a little bit of a cool down again — so we’re sort of stuck right along the jet stream pattern — and then we warm up significantly for Tuesday up to about plus 11.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Groundhog Day 2026: Balzac Billy predicts six more weeks of winter for Alberta'
Groundhog Day 2026: Balzac Billy predicts six more weeks of winter for Alberta
Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices