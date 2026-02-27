Eglinton Crosstown LRT hits 98% of in-service target during opening weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Almost three weeks after the launch of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, initial data suggest the long-awaited line has enjoyed a substantially smoother opening than the Finch West LRT did in December.

Service data maintained by Metrolinx shows that for its first two weeks of service, the Crosstown operated 98 per cent of the time it was scheduled to. That compares to an average of 94 per cent for Finch, which dropped as low as 88 per cent one week.

A spokesperson for the provincial transit agency said the underground portion of Eglinton had been an advantage during its winter launch.

“The majority of Line 5 Eglinton runs underground — similar to a subway in an exclusive alignment, which in the event of delays, has the ability to catch up to the schedule and reduce impact to customers,” they wrote in a statement.

“Line 6 Finch West operates in an exclusive guideway across 10.3 kilometres of Finch Avenue West.”

The Toronto Transit Commission, which operates both routes, said the launch had been successful — and would improve as it learned lessons in real time.

“Line 5 Eglinton has been performing very well during the first three weeks of the phased-opening period,” the agency wrote in its statement.

“Over the coming months, we will learn even more about the line’s operations, vehicle performance, trip times, and ways we can fine-tune the bus network connections that were part of this phase.”

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT finally opened in early February, six years behind schedule.

Finch started carrying passengers in December, but has struggled with snow and freezing temperatures.