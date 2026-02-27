Ring cam video captures cars near Nancy Guthrie’s home night of abduction

Send this page to someone via email

New surveillance video from one of Nancy Guthrie’s neighbours captured 12 cars driving near her home in the early-morning hours before her suspected abduction.

The footage, obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, came from a street-facing Ring camera at a home in the Catalina Foothills neighbourhood, roughly a seven-minute drive from Guthrie’s home, and captures the time between midnight and 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Some activity occurred near the 2:30 a.m. mark, which is around the time authorities said Guthrie’s pacemaker device was last synced with her cellphone.

NEW: A resident in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood has a street-facing Ring camera that caught 12 cars passing by on the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s suspected abduction. The recordings took place between midnight and 6 a.m. on Feb. 1, and some of the activity occurred around… pic.twitter.com/K8Lq3wX83x — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 26, 2026

Homeowners Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas told Fox News Digital that police had not canvassed their neighbourhood in the 25 days since the 84-year-old woman is believed to been taken from her bed during a suspected kidnapping.

4:09 Savannah Guthrie offers $1M reward for information on mother’s disappearance

The Stratigouleas said their home is on a back road that leads out of Guthrie’s neighbourhood, avoiding major intersections. Their house is about four kilometres away from the crime scene — outside the two-kilometre radius of neighbours who received a Ring alert asking for video taken between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been alerted to the Stratigouleas’ surveillance video. It’s not clear if any vehicle drove past the house more than once that night or if any of the cars had been on Guthrie’s street. No specific vehicle or individual has been identified as of this writing.

Photo of man on Guthrie’s porch may be from earlier date

On Monday, it was reported that a series of images of a man on Guthrie’s porch were not all taken the morning she disappeared from her Arizona home, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

The images, released by the FBI on Feb. 10, showed a person dressed in dark clothing with a mask and gloves but one of the images shows a person without a backpack, indicating that the image could have been taken on a separate visit to the home.

0:34 Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Black gloves found in home, FBI increases reward

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Monday that there is no date or time stamp associated with the image and that any suggestion that the photo was taken on a different day is “purely speculative.”

“We are aware that doorbell images released earlier in the investigation depict a suspect in different stages of attire, including with and without a backpack,” the statement read. “There is no date or time stamp associated with these images.

“This remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation. As with any investigation, conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts. Speculation, without factual support, does not advance the investigative process.”

Statement regarding doorbell surveillance footage in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation – pic.twitter.com/JZhd3i8Wx5 — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 24, 2026

“That’s all it is is speculation,” Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News. “We understand the thinking behind it, but again, I remind everybody, we follow the rules of evidence. And right now we have no evidence to suggest that it occurred that day or days before.”

Nanos added that the images do not come with dates or time stamps and that officials believe many of the images were from Feb. 1 because they show the doorbell being disconnected.

FBI director Kash Patel previously wrote in a post on Instagram, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices.”

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” he continued. “Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

1:57 ‘Do the right thing’: Savannah Guthrie makes new plea for mother Nancy’s return

No-parking zone in Nancy Guthrie’s neighbourhood widened

The no-parking zone around the home of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, where journalists and social media streamers have stationed themselves since her disappearance, is being widened in response to complaints from neighbours about congested roads, trespassing and trash left alongside roadways.

Pima County officials say an effort over the weekend to have one-way traffic flow on the road in front of Guthrie’s house in the Catalina Foothills just outside Tucson, Ariz., hasn’t worked as they hoped, leading to expanded parking restrictions.

The new restrictions take effect Thursday. Authorities say journalists and streamers can still have access to the area, but they will have to park elsewhere and get dropped off in the neighbourhood. Violators would face a US$250 fine. The constant presence of news crews, bloggers and curious onlookers has drawn mixed reaction from neighbours. Some appreciated the attention the case has been getting. Others have placed traffic cones and signs on their properties to keep people off.

Authorities say the tents, generators and satellite trucks set up along the road have created congestion and safety concerns.

1:51 ‘We still have hope’: Family renews plea for Nancy Guthrie’s return as FBI analyzes glove DNA

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home just outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the next day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped. Drops of her blood were found on the front porch, but authorities haven’t publicly revealed much evidence.

Several hundred people are working on the investigation, and more than 20,000 tips have been received, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has said. The FBI and other agencies are assisting.

— With files from The Associated Press