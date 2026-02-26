New Brunswick providing $1.7 million to expand primary care in the province

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government says it is strengthening access to primary health care in the province by expanding its collaborative care clinic in the Nackawic-Millville area.

Health Minister John Dornan announced $1.7 million in funding Thursday for collaborative care clinic operations at the Nackawic Health Centre, which currently provides care to more than 2,600 patients.

“I know the people here understand the importance of the centre and for 28 years, this centre has been providing health care to the people of this region,” said Dornan.

The money will go towards infrastructure upgrades and more staff, with the goal of clearing the 1,163 Nackawic-Millville-area residents currently on the waitlist for a primary care provider.

“It’s absolutely a paradigm shift. If we can support the whole community, that would be absolutely amazing, I don’t think that’s happened in 30 years,” said Dr. Mary Ann Bramstrup, a family physician with the Nackawic Health Centre.

Additional staffing will include two nurse practitioners, two registered nurses, a social worker, a physiotherapist and three administrative support workers.

Bramstrup said several positions have already been filled, which is a relief to her workload.

“It’s a great peace of mind to not only have a team, because I’ve always been solo, but to be able to transition my practice whenever I do retire,” she said.

The funding also allowed Horizon Health to sign a lease for 360 square metres of additional clinical space within the building.

“Renovations and planning have already begunm and we are expecting for that to be completed in the fall,” said Ashley Calvert, Horizon’s interim vice-president of community.

According to the province, all patients on the waitlist for the area can be expected to be onboarded in the next 12 to 15 months.