Montreal police conducting searches in lead-up to teen’s death by South Shore police

Montreal police say they are conducting searches in an investigation connected to the death of a teenager shot dead by police on the city’s South Shore.
Nooran Rezayi, 15, was killed by Longueuil police after officers responded to a 911 call on Sept. 21 about a group of allegedly armed youth in a residential neighbourhood.
The shooting is being investigated by the province’s police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — which has said the only gun seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot the teen.
Montreal police are conducting a parallel investigation into the events that led to Longueuil police being called on the group of young people.
The searches are taking place in several communities on the South Shore including Beloeil, Brossard, Candiac, Longueuil, and St-Philippe.
Rezayi’s family said in December they filed a $2.2-million civil lawsuit against Longueuil police, saying the use of force against the teenager was unreasonable and disproportionate.
