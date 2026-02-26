Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police conducting searches in lead-up to teen’s death by South Shore police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2026 2:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Interference by police after Quebec teen killed by cops can’t go unpunished: lawyers'
Interference by police after Quebec teen killed by cops can’t go unpunished: lawyers
WATCH: Interference by police after Quebec teen killed by cops can't go unpunished: lawyers – Dec 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police say they are conducting searches in an investigation connected to the death of a teenager shot dead by police on the city’s South Shore.

Nooran Rezayi, 15, was killed by Longueuil police after officers responded to a 911 call on Sept. 21 about a group of allegedly armed youth in a residential neighbourhood.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The shooting is being investigated by the province’s police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — which has said the only gun seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot the teen.

Montreal police are conducting a parallel investigation into the events that led to Longueuil police being called on the group of young people.

The searches are taking place in several communities on the South Shore including Beloeil, Brossard, Candiac, Longueuil, and St-Philippe.

Story continues below advertisement

Rezayi’s family said in December they filed a $2.2-million civil lawsuit against Longueuil police, saying the use of force against the teenager was unreasonable and disproportionate.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices