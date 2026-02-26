Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Columbia University student detained by federal agents in residence hall

By Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press
Posted February 26, 2026 1:20 pm
2 min read
Columbia University campus View image in full screen
FILE-- Students attend Columbia University commencement ceremony on Columbia's main campus, in Manhattan, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in New York. (Juan Arredondo/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Federal immigration agents detained a Columbia University student early Thursday after gaining access to a residence hall by posing as investigators searching for a “missing person,” according to the school’s president.

In an email shared with students and staff, the university’s acting president, Claire Shipman, said agents with the Department of Homeland Security entered a residential building at around 6:30 a.m. and detained the student.

“Our understanding at this time is that the federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a ‘missing person,’” Shipman wrote.

It was not immediately clear what led to the detainment, and university officials declined to provide further details, including the student’s name.

Inquiries to DHS were not immediately returned.

Click to play video: '‘Rein in ICE’: Democrat lawmakers block DHS funding bill, prompting partial shutdown'
‘Rein in ICE’: Democrat lawmakers block DHS funding bill, prompting partial shutdown

The use of disguises or other misrepresentations by immigration authorities has drawn attention in recent months, after federal agents were seen posing as utility workers and other service employees in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

Story continues below advertisement

The practice is legal, in most cases. But immigration attorneys say such ruses are becoming increasingly common, adding to concerns about the Trump administration’s dramatic reshaping of immigration enforcement tactics nationwide.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The incident comes nearly one year after federal agents detained Mahmoud Khalil, then a Columbia graduate student and Palestinian activist, inside his university-owned housing. Khalil is out on bail, fighting his own deportation case.

In the months after his arrest, many students called on the university to do more to secure the campus from federal immigration enforcement.

Columbia currently requires that all law enforcement agents have a judicial warrant or subpoena to access non-public areas of the university, including housing.

In her email, Shipman said students should not allow law enforcement agents to enter non-public areas of the university and should not accept service of a warrant or subpoena, but should call campus public safety instead.

She said the university was in the process of reaching out to the student’s family and providing legal support.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices