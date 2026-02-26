Menu

Canada

‘Go Habs Go!’ to return to Montreal buses after language controversy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2026 11:50 am
Quebec’s French-language watchdog targets English slogan ‘Go Habs Go’
The iconic 'Go Habs Go' chant is at the centre of a new OQLF controversy. Quebec's language watchdog has ordered the Montreal transit agency to remove the slogan on its city buses in the midst of round one of the playoffs. As Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports, the decision has become the talk of the town creating a stir on the streets and at the National Assembly. – Apr 24, 2025
Montreal’s transit agency says the “Go Habs Go!” slogan will return to some city buses next month after the provincial language watchdog authorized the use of the English expression.

The story made headlines last year after the watchdog pressured the agency to scrub the word “go” from the electronic screens on buses used to cheer on the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens and other sports teams.

But the Office québécois de la langue française reversed course after public outcry and a declaration by the province’s French-language minister that the expression “Go Habs Go” is part of Quebec culture.

The Société de transport de Montréal says it hadn’t changed the messages until now because the update had to be done individually for each bus during periods of maintenance.

The agency says the word “go” should be back on some buses by March, while others will continue to use the French “allez.”

The agency says the choice of French or English slogans has been made in consultation with each sports team. Women’s sports teams will also be included in the messages.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

