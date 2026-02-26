Ford government awards $1B contract for new Ontario Science Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government has awarded the contract to design and build a relocated science centre at Ontario Place, which it says could be open “as early” as 2029.

In June 2024, the province urgently shuttered the Ontario Science Centre at Don Mills and Eglinton to move it south to the waterfront, claiming the move was necessary because of issues with the building’s roof.

The closure saw some of the science centre’s attractions decant to a mall in the west of the city and the Harborfront Centre as pop-ups, before moving to an interim location.

New renderings released Thursday show the “reimagined” Ontario Science Centre at its new home, where it will sit alongside renovated and enhanced pods at Ontario Place, which will feature science-themed programming.

The contract is between Ontario Science Partners and the province to build, finance and maintain the new building for $1.04 billion. Premier Doug Ford said he believed that would be the total cost of the project.

“I believe it’s a billion dollars,” he confirmed.

Paul Kortenaar, the CEO of the science centre, said the new building would have “limitless” potential.

“Our future home will bring science to life in an inclusive and playful way, where visitors, including teachers and students, can experience the wonder of science,” he said in a statement.