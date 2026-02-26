Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford government awards $1B contract for new Ontario Science Centre

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted February 26, 2026 11:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Recent snowstorm renews Ontario Science Centre closure debate'
Recent snowstorm renews Ontario Science Centre closure debate
RELATED: Recent snowstorm renews Ontario Science Centre closure debate – Jan 29, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government has awarded the contract to design and build a relocated science centre at Ontario Place, which it says could be open “as early” as 2029.

In June 2024, the province urgently shuttered the Ontario Science Centre at Don Mills and Eglinton to move it south to the waterfront, claiming the move was necessary because of issues with the building’s roof.

The closure saw some of the science centre’s attractions decant to a mall in the west of the city and the Harborfront Centre as pop-ups, before moving to an interim location.

New renderings released Thursday show the “reimagined” Ontario Science Centre at its new home, where it will sit alongside renovated and enhanced pods at Ontario Place, which will feature science-themed programming.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The contract is between Ontario Science Partners and the province to build, finance and maintain the new building for $1.04 billion. Premier Doug Ford said he believed that would be the total cost of the project.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe it’s a billion dollars,” he confirmed.

Paul Kortenaar, the CEO of the science centre, said the new building would have “limitless” potential.

“Our future home will bring science to life in an inclusive and playful way, where visitors, including teachers and students, can experience the wonder of science,” he said in a statement.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices