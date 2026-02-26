Menu

2 comments

  1. Willow
    February 26, 2026 at 10:58 am

    Isn’t it amazing how many people have been linked to the Epestein files and how many people have been protected from not having their names published because of political reasons. Most of them have been telling us how the world should be for years. What a joke that these people have been educating our children for decades and politicians have been telling us how to live our lives

  2. James Bilodeau
    February 26, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Good. Come for them all. Every rich SOB who ever touched a young person farmed by Trump Epstein Maxwell. I hope this is the end of W E F.

World

World Economic Forum head steps down amid pressure over Epstein links

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 26, 2026 9:52 am
1 min read
U.S. DOJ accused of withholding Epstein files about claims against Trump
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is being accused of withholding key materials from the Jeffrey Epstein files that involve disturbing accusations against President Donald Trump. Jackson Proskow reports on what's known about the claims, and how the fallout from the Epstein files is spreading to other high-profile individuals.
World Economic Forum head Børge Brende said Thursday that he is stepping down after facing pressure over his contacts with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, said in a statement that he had decided “after careful consideration” to step down as president and chief executive of the forum, known for its annual January summit in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions,” Brende said in a statement released by the WEF.

Brende was Norway’s foreign minister from 2013-2017 and is one of several prominent Norwegians who have faced scrutiny following the latest release of Epstein files.

Trending Now

He didn’t refer directly to that controversy in Thursday’s statement, but the WEF announced earlier this month that it was opening an internal review into Brende to determine his relationship with Epstein after files indicated the two had dined together several times and exchanged messages.

Brende told Norwegian broadcaster NRK at the time that he was cooperating with the investigation, that he only met Epstein in business settings and that he had been unaware of Epstein’s criminal background.

WEF co-chairs André Hoffmann and Larry Fink said in a statement that “the independent review conducted by outside counsel has concluded. The findings stated that there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed.”

They said that Alois Zwinggi will serve as the forum’s interim president and CEO.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

