Best friends who played on Jasper hockey team remembered as ‘bright shining lights’

Send this page to someone via email

A memorial grows at the arena in Jasper where Danica Hills, 18, and her best friend and teammate Kayla Peacock, 17, laced up for the last time Monday night — mere hours before being killed while driving home from practice.

The two girls played for the co-ed U18 Jasper Bearcats hockey team but lived in Hinton, about 75 km to the east in western Alberta.

Jasper Minor Sports called the teenagers “bright shining lights” when announcing their deaths and said the entire community is in deep shock.

“These kids have grown up playing mixed teams between Hinton and Jasper for a few years now,” said Grant Bradley, president of Jasper Minor Sports.

He said both played on the local Jasper Grizzlies girls team before opting to join the Jasper mixed U18 non-body contact team this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were widely accepted and well respected,” he said.

The loss of hockey players on winter roads is, sadly, not a new tragedy in Canada. From the Humboldt Broncos crash eight years ago that killed 16 people and wounded 13 others, to the more recent crash that killed three teenage boys headed to practice earlier this month in southern Alberta, the hockey community is hurting.

“It’s heartbreaking, yeah, it’s very hard,” Bradley said. “To see it here and being directly impacted by it is hard… From a parental point, that’s where I get emotional on it.

“I’ve hugged my kids a little tighter the last couple days and just, you know, trying to be aware of the vulnerabilities that happen with youth.”

View image in full screen A memorial containing the jerseys and hockey cards of Jasper Bearcats players Danica Hills and Kayla Peacock, who died in a collision while going home to Hinton, Alta. on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. Global News

Playing hockey was Kayla and Danica’s favourite thing to do, said a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs for the Hills family.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you didn’t catch Danica fishing, you’d find her making jokes, dancing to country music, or always by Kayla’s side.”

They both loved the Edmonton Oilers, their favourite player was Leon Draisaitl and both girls planned to play in adult beer leagues after aging out of minor hockey.

The post said Danica made the most of her short 18 years on earth.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Laughing and lighting up every room she walked into, you are privileged if you had the opportunity to know Danica.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Laughing and lighting up every room she walked into, you are privileged if you had the opportunity to know Danica."

The girls were close, as evident in an 18th birthday post last month by Kayla’s mom Stacey Peacock who expressed gratitude for her place in the family’s life.

It contained a joint high school graduation portrait of the two, plus photos of the girls living their lives: at hockey, riding horses, and at the Rimbey Rodeo — where Kayla was named queen in 2025.

View image in full screen 2025 Rimbey Rodeo Queen Kayla Peacock in an undated photo. Credit: Rimbey Rodeo

The Rimbey Rodeo said it was deeply saddened to share the news of her passing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kayla was an incredible ambassador for the sport of rodeo, representing our community with grace, kindness, and unwavering dedication. She touched the lives of so many, and her presence will be profoundly missed,” said a post by the central Alberta organization.

A second GoFundMe for the Peacock family said in a single moment, two bright, beautiful young lives were taken far too soon.

“Kayla was just 17 years old and on the brink of graduation from Harry Collinge High School in Hinton. She had her whole future ahead of her — dreams forming, milestones approaching, and a life full of promise.”

Flags were lowered to half mast at the high school in Hinton, where classes were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday but the school remained open for grieving students to gather and seek counselling.

Both girls were set to graduate this spring.

View image in full screen Flags at half mast at Harry Collinge High School in Hinton, where classes were cancelled after two students died in a collision near Jasper on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. Global News

The fundraiser described a bright young girl with a busy life — a “proud cowgirl and a fierce competitor on the ice” who “brought heart, determination, and grit to every game.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether she was horseback or lacing up her skates, Kayla lived with strength, passion, and an undeniable spirit.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Whether she was horseback or lacing up her skates, Kayla lived with strength, passion, and an undeniable spirit."

A year and a half ago, the people of Jasper were forced to flee a wildfire that consumed hundreds of homes in the small mountain town and now, this tragedy brings about is a new wave of shock and grief.

“It’s been now some layering of trauma and stressful situations that people are trying to deal with,” Bradley said.

“It’s hard to even decipher right now, whether that trauma is from this particular incident or it’s from the other incidents both communities have witnessed in the past couple years.”

A memorial hockey game featuring teams from two neighbouring communities will take place Friday for the girls, with all proceeds going to their families.

The Hinton Canadians and Edson Eagles will play their second semifinal playoff game at the Jasper arena, and Jasper Minor Sports is holding a 50/50 fundraiser.

“Everything that will go to the families of Kayla and Danica and we’re trying to spread that. We’re just getting the posters done now, the QR codes, and we’ll try to spread it across Western Canada to help support them,” Bradley said.

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

On Tuesday, Hinton Mayor Brian LaBerge noted his town, Jasper, Edson, and the Yellowhead County area are closely connected and plenty of locals travel between the communities each day for work and other commitments. Bradley echoed that sentiment, in particular between Jasper and Hinton.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re tight-knit communities between the two of us.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We're tight-knit communities between the two of us."

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday, about 45 minutes after practice ended.

View image in full screen The home of the Jasper Bearcats in Jasper, Alta. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Global News

Peacock was behind the wheel of a pickup and Hills was a passenger, when their truck and a semi tractor-trailer collided on Highway 16, east of Jasper.

Both girls died on scene. RCMP said slippery road conditions are believed to be a factor.