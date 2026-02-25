Handcuffed suspect drives stolen Alberta Sheriffs vehicle from Whitecourt to Spruce Grove

Send this page to someone via email

Police in western Alberta were led on a pursuit by a suspect, in handcuffs, behind the wheel of a stolen Alberta Sheriffs patrol vehicle late Tuesday night.

It all started just after 10 p.m. just outside Whitecourt, about 160 km northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP said they were notified that during a traffic stop in which Alberta Sheriffs tried to arrest a suspect, he instead managed to get inside the sheriff’s patrol vehicle and steal it — while already handcuffed.

From there, the vehicle was driven about 100 km southeast, where it was then officers with help from the RCMP’s real times operation centre tracked it down near Gunn on Highway 43.

Police began a pursuit and laid out a spike belt, which the stolen cruiser went over before continuing to fee on flat tires.

Story continues below advertisement

When the damaged Sheriff vehicle attempted to drive into Spruce Grove, RCMP said a Mountie forcefully pushed it into the ditch with their own cruiser.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But that didn’t stop it, either.

The cruiser successfully drove out of the ditch and went into oncoming traffic. Another RCMP cruiser rammed the vehicle and finally disabled it.

It’s not known if the suspect was handcuffed in front or behind his back, but police said his hands were at the front of his body and still in the cuffs when he was arrested.

A 42-year-old man from Spruce Grove was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

He has yet to appear before a Justice of the Peace for his charges to be sworn, but RCMP said the accused has been charged with:

Flight from police

Escape lawful custody

Theft of a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited/ restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Mischief over $5,000

Five counts of failing to comply with release orders

RCMP said the name of the accused can be released once the information is sworn.