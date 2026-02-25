India trade deal would be ‘a real positive for Saskatchewan and Canada’: Moe

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a trade deal between Canada and India would be “a real positive” for both the nation and the province.
Moe’s comments Wednesday come ahead of his trip with Prime Minister Mark Carney on a trade mission to Mumbai and New Delhi.
Carney’s office said Tuesday that he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to expand their trading relationship.
Moe said Saskatchewan “has been waiting some time” for Canada to sign trade agreements with a nation like India.
“Those discussions were occurring a number of years ago, and they were put on pause for a number of years,” he said.
“I’m thankful to see that’s even part of the discussion as we go there, and I’m hopeful that should we be able to get back to the table and start to work out the opportunities for that more broad-based trade agreement, that’s a real positive for Saskatchewan and Canada.”
Last year, India imposed a 30 per cent tariff on Canadian yellow peas, dealing a major blow to Saskatchewan’s agriculture industry.
The province has urged Ottawa to immediately negotiate with India to alleviate pressures.
Earlier this year, Moe joined Carney on a trade mission to China. Both countries agreed to see Beijing reduce tariffs on Canadian canola products in exchange for Ottawa lowering duties on Chinese electric vehicles.
NDP Leader Carla Beck said Tuesday that she hopes Carney and Moe can come back with a deal.
“Get the tariffs off of peas,” she said.
“I also hope that while he has time to be sitting with the prime minister, that we see some big announcements in this province about infrastructure.”
The trip comes ahead of the Saskatchewan spring legislative sitting, which is to start next week.
— with files from The Canadian Press
