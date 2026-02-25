Menu

Crime

Sixth complainant expected to take the stand in Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2026 6:20 am
Click to play video: 'Defence suggests fifth complainant has ‘a tendency to lie’ at Frank Stronach trial'
Defence suggests fifth complainant has ‘a tendency to lie’ at Frank Stronach trial
RELATED: Defence suggests fifth complainant has 'a tendency to lie' at Frank Stronach trial. The woman testified she can’t explain why she has new memories since last month about an alleged sex assault 35 years ago. Catherine McDonald reports.
The sixth of seven complainants in Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial is expected to take the stand in Toronto today.

Stronach, the founder of the auto parts conglomerate Magna International, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to alleged incidents spanning from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Prosecutors allege he knew the complainants did not consent to sexual activity or was wilfully blind to that fact.

On Tuesday, Stronach’s lawyer questioned the fifth complainant, a woman in her early 70s, about a number of details in her testimony that she had not previously told to police or prosecutors.

Leora Shemesh suggested the woman has a “tendency to lie” and would come up with “another story” if she testified long enough.

The woman said she was telling the truth and disclosing details as she remembered them.

None of the complainants can be identified under a standard publication ban.

Click to play video: 'Fourth complainant apologizes for lying on the stand at Frank Stronach trial'
Fourth complainant apologizes for lying on the stand at Frank Stronach trial
© 2026 The Canadian Press

