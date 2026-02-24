Ottawa man deals with fowl play as 2 turkeys follow him around

Send this page to someone via email

It was a rather unexpected encounter between two turkeys and an Ottawa man, as the two birds followed him until he escaped in a passing vehicle.

Video, filmed by Ottawa resident Jody Paul, captured a man in a blue jacket and pants initially kicking snow at two turkeys before walking towards the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Heron Road this past Thursday.

“It was kind of spur of the moment,” Paul said in an interview with Global News. “I was on my way home and I kind of noticed these two turkeys chasing this poor guy and it was so, like, naturally funny that I just kind of wanted to capture it on video and kind of memorialize the moment.”

Following the initial kick of snow, the man begins walking to the crosswalk before running across the street. The turkeys continue to follow him.

A second video also posted to Reddit by Paul’s co-worker then shows the man getting into a vehicle that’s waiting at the street. It’s not known at this time if the man knew the driver of the vehicle, though the poster of the video used the caption that a Good Samaritan let the man in the car.

As Paul keeps filming, the turkeys are seen pecking at the vehicle with the man looking out the window.

The vehicle is eventually able to leave the area, with the turkeys left standing in the road and other cars having to drive around them.

“It was so naturally funny,” Paul said.

Paul added he has not been in touch with the man, but would like to get in contact just to tell him there was no ill will in posting the video on social media channels.