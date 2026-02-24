Boundary Bay Airshow cancelled for 2026 after nearly two decades

The City of Delta says the Boundary Bay Airshow will not be returning in 2026, ending a long-running summer tradition.
Last year, the city indicated it was exploring new financial ways to keep the event operating, however, Delta has not provided an official reason for cancelling the 2026 show.
The airshow has taken place every July for close to 20 years. The city added it hopes to work with Alpha Aviation, which leases the airport, on potential collaborations in the future.
The airshow was free to attend and widely considered a community event, with families gathering along the runway to watch aerial demonstrations with military and civilian aircraft featured.
