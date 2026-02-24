Flavor Flav invites U.S. women’s hockey team to ‘real celebration’ after Trump offer

Send this page to someone via email

American rapper Flavor Flav has invited the U.S. women’s hockey team to celebrate their Milan-Cortina Olympic gold medal with him after they turned down U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to mark the occasion at the White House.

In an X post on Tuesday, the musician shared an email he sent to the team, offering the opportunity for “a real celebration” in Las Vegas.

“Formal invitation sent to the women’s hockey team,” he wrote in the caption above a screenshot of the email. “If anyone knows someone with them, have them each out.”

Formal invitation sent to the women’s hockey team,,; but if anyone knows someone with them,,, have them reach out to my great at the email in my bio. Let’s do this,!!! pic.twitter.com/WIMbdGSEym — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) February 23, 2026

In a separate post, he offered to organize flights and accommodation, host dinners, take the team to shows and have “good times” after the Olympic champions said no to attending Trump’s state of the union address on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a video emerged of a phone call from Trump to the U.S. men’s team in a celebratory locker room after their gold-medal win. In the video, Trump invited the men to the White House, and can be heard saying that he would also have to invite the women’s team.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said.

Trump joked that if he did not also invite the women’s team, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”

The men’s team erupted in laughter.

Both teams won gold in overtime against Canada, with the American women beating Canada 2-1 in the gold-medal game on Thursday. The U.S. men beat Canada on Sunday.

Flavor Flav called Trump’s comment was a “not quite invite.”

View image in full screen American rapper Flavor Flav, centre, attends the skeleton mixed team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. AP Photo/Akmal Rajput

Flavor Flav has a history of supporting women’s sports. In 2024, he fully sponsored the U.S. Women’s Olympic water polo team and attended the games in Paris to support the team. At the same Olympics, he made a bejewelled bronze clock necklace for U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles after her medal was rescinded over a timing technicality.

He also helped raise money so the family of Paralympic sprinter Nick Mayhugh could travel to Paris to watch him compete, and alongside Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, covered rent for Veronica Fraley, an Olympic discus thrower, so she could attend the Olympic Games.

Turning down the president’s offer on Monday, U.S. the women’s hockey team wrote, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment,” a USA Hockey spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Logistics played a role in the decision, as many of the women were not scheduled to arrive in North America until Monday evening. The men’s team flew by charter to Miami earlier Monday. The women took a commercial flight and were scheduled to land in Atlanta.

After arriving in Miami, Matthew Tkachuk of the U.S. men’s team said winning gold had been a “whirlwind.”

“It’s been amazing. It’s a dream of ours, it was such an amazing way to unite the country,” he continued. He also said it was an honour to hear from Trump after the win.

“And so we are definitely honoured to represent him and the millions and millions across the country,” he said.

Vice-President JD Vance attended two of the U.S. women’s early-round games with his family.

As of this writing, the women’s team has not publicly replied to Flavor Flav.

— With files from The Associated Press