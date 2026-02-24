‘Head over hooves’: Toronto Zoo announces birth of calf from endangered giraffe species

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Zoo says it welcomed the birth of a Masai giraffe over the weekend.

The calf from the endangered giraffe species was born on Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., the zoo said, and was seen standing about a half hour after birth at 2 a.m.

“We’re head over hooves,” the zoo said. “We are overjoyed to share the heartwarming news of this special arrival.”

The zoo said mom and baby are both doing well and were left to bond over the weekend. The first health check was conducted on Monday morning.

The “little calf,” they said, measured about six feet and four inches tall. Wildlife staff confirmed she’s a female.

“This endangered Masai giraffe calf is an incredible addition to your Toronto Zoo,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said.

“We announced Mstari’s pregnancy on Mother’s Day last year and after a 15-month pregnancy we are thrilled to have a healthy calf in our care, raising the profile of endangered Masai giraffes and inspiring our community to learn more and stand with us as Guardians of Wild.”

The calf’s father, Kiko, died unexpectedly last month.

The zoo said that in December 2018, the conservation status of Masai giraffes was elevated to “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

There are fewer than 35,000 Masai giraffes left in the wild and they have experienced a more than 50 per cent decline in the past 30 years. The zoo said illegal hunting and habitat loss are their primary threats.

The Toronto Zoo is part of a co-operative breeding program among other accredited zoos.

The zoo has not said when the public will be able to meet the new baby giraffe. Her name has not yet been chosen.