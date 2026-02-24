School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Tuesday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:
ROAD CLOSURES:
None to report at this time.
Check Manitoba 511 for the latest conditions.
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
- Lakeshore School Division
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Sunrise School Division
- DSFM- école St-George
OTHER:
- Teulon Day Care and Teulon Day Care School Age program
- Stonewall Children’s Center
- All Starting Blocks Daycare Centre’s in Stonewall
- Springfield Learning Centres Inc in Anola
This list will continue to be updated.
