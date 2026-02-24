School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Tuesday

See more sharing options

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

None to report at this time.

Check Manitoba 511 for the latest conditions.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

Lakeshore School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Interlake School Division

Sunrise School Division

DSFM- école St-George

OTHER:

Teulon Day Care and Teulon Day Care School Age program

Stonewall Children’s Center

All Starting Blocks Daycare Centre’s in Stonewall

Springfield Learning Centres Inc in Anola

This list will continue to be updated.

