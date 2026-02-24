Menu

Weather

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Tuesday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted February 24, 2026 7:43 am
1 min read
School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Tuesday - image View image in full screen
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

None to report at this time. 
Check Manitoba 511 for the latest conditions.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Sunrise School Division
  • DSFM- école St-George

OTHER:

  • Teulon Day Care and Teulon Day Care School Age program
  • Stonewall Children’s Center
  • All Starting Blocks Daycare Centre’s in Stonewall
  • Springfield Learning Centres Inc in Anola

This list will continue to be updated.

