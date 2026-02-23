Menu

Health

‘We need to act’ on men’s health, minister says as government seeks feedback

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2026 3:54 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Health Matters: Ottawa planning to launch new national strategy on men's health – Feb 9, 2026
Health Minister Marjorie Michel says Canada needs to take action on men’s health, as she launched the first step toward a national strategy today.

The federal government is seeking feedback from people across the country, starting March 2.

Michel says the consultations are important to help the government understand the priorities as it looks to tackle the issues that lead men to poor health outcomes.

Data released by Movember Canada last summer shows men are three times more likely than women to die by suicide, and are less likely to ask doctors for help with a range of symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Movember has called for Canada to launch such a strategy, and is an independent partner in the work.

Michel made today’s announcement along with colleagues from other political parties, and says the issue is a non-partisan one.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

