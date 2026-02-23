‘We need to act’ on men’s health, minister says as government seeks feedback

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Marjorie Michel says Canada needs to take action on men’s health, as she launched the first step toward a national strategy today.

The federal government is seeking feedback from people across the country, starting March 2.

Michel says the consultations are important to help the government understand the priorities as it looks to tackle the issues that lead men to poor health outcomes.

Data released by Movember Canada last summer shows men are three times more likely than women to die by suicide, and are less likely to ask doctors for help with a range of symptoms.

Movember has called for Canada to launch such a strategy, and is an independent partner in the work.

Michel made today’s announcement along with colleagues from other political parties, and says the issue is a non-partisan one.