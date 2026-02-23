Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquest called into 2019 death of Kingston man after encounter with police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 23, 2026 3:31 pm
1 min read
A friend of Evan Freeman, shown here in a Facebook photo, says he is the man who died after he stabbed two people, and himself, in downtown Kingston in September of 2019. View image in full screen
A friend of Evan Freeman, shown here in a Facebook photo, says he is the man who died after he stabbed two people, and himself, in downtown Kingston in September of 2019. Facebook
Ontario’s regional supervising coroner has announced a mandatory inquest into the death of a 22-year-old man who died following a fatal stabbing spree and a subsequent confrontation with Kingston Police in 2019.

Dr. Armita Rahmani, regional supervising coroner for the East Region, says the inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the death of Evan Freeman.

Freeman died on Sept. 12, 2019, following a violent daytime incident at the corner of Queen and Bagot streets in downtown Kingston.

According to reports from the time, Freeman fatally stabbed 40-year-old Christopher Barry and injured an 82-year-old man in what Kingston Police described as a random attack.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police opt out of federal gun buyback program'
Kingston Police opt out of federal gun buyback program
Trending Now

The province’s Special Investigations Unit previously stated that responding officers shot Freeman before he reportedly began stabbing himself in the throat. He was then struck by another officer’s conducted energy weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Because Freeman died following an interaction with police officers, an inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will allow a jury to hear evidence regarding the circumstances of Freeman’s death and potentially make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says further details, including the date and venue of the inquest, will be announced at a later time.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

