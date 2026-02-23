Inquest called into 2019 death of Kingston man after encounter with police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s regional supervising coroner has announced a mandatory inquest into the death of a 22-year-old man who died following a fatal stabbing spree and a subsequent confrontation with Kingston Police in 2019.

Dr. Armita Rahmani, regional supervising coroner for the East Region, says the inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the death of Evan Freeman.

Freeman died on Sept. 12, 2019, following a violent daytime incident at the corner of Queen and Bagot streets in downtown Kingston.

According to reports from the time, Freeman fatally stabbed 40-year-old Christopher Barry and injured an 82-year-old man in what Kingston Police described as a random attack.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit previously stated that responding officers shot Freeman before he reportedly began stabbing himself in the throat. He was then struck by another officer’s conducted energy weapon.

Because Freeman died following an interaction with police officers, an inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will allow a jury to hear evidence regarding the circumstances of Freeman’s death and potentially make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says further details, including the date and venue of the inquest, will be announced at a later time.