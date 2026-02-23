Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Les
    February 23, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    She’s saying no to all the unvetted people brought in by the LPC that bring no marketable skills to the table. Left voters in this country lack the ability to see the forest for the trees.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta ‘shooting itself in the foot’ by blaming immigrants, say experts

By Lisa Johnson, Jack Farrell and David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2026 12:51 pm
3 min read
A group of recent Canadian immigrants are seen taking english lessons at The Immigrant Education Society in Calgary. View image in full screen
A group of recent Canadian immigrants are seen taking an English class at The Immigrant Education Society in Calgary. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An expert believes Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s proposed immigration policies, which are going to a referendum this fall, could harm the province.

The CEO for the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, Daniel Bernhard, says Alberta would be shooting itself in the foot if it moves forward with the proposed policies.

The changes include requiring certain immigrants to pay fees to access health care and education, or making non-permanent residents ineligible for certain services until they’ve lived in the province for a year.

Bernhard insists it would only make life harder for newcomers, some of whom work in the sectors Smith says are being overwhelmed by population growth, including nurses, support workers for the elderly and early childhood teachers.

“Immigration is not a gift that we give to immigrants. It is (a) service that we do to ourselves to ensure that we have the talent to deliver the public services that we need and to fuel business growth,” said Bernhard.

Story continues below advertisement

“If (Smith) thinks that your grandma doesn’t deserve care, then she should just say so directly.”

Bernard expects other provinces will use the issue as an opportunity to attract immigrants away from Alberta.

“We bring them here legally, (and) they want to contribute, they want to give back to the country, to the community, but on the other hand we are kind of blaming them for a lot of issues that exist no matter with or without immigration,” said Sally Zhao, CEO of The Immigrant Education Society of Calgary, in an interview with Global News.

Click to play video: 'Premier Danielle Smith staffer under fire for immigration comments'
Premier Danielle Smith staffer under fire for immigration comments

While Smith couldn’t provide a specific dollar amount for how much people with non-permanent legal immigration status cost the public purse each year, Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams said her attempts to blame immigrants for much of the province’s financial troubles don’t necessarily hold water.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams said, when migration to the province peaked in 2023-2024, Smith’s government posted a multi-billion surplus at the end of the same fiscal year.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We know that the real problem is the drop in the price of oil,” said Williams.

Related News

“I doubt if you added up all of the costs of all of these concerns about immigration put together, (you would see) figures to show that there’s going to be some kind of net gain or a solution to the problem of the deficit.”

Data from Statistics Canada shows immigration and migration levels to Alberta have dropped considerably since 2023-2024, when the province gained 220,000 residents. Of that total, just over 100,000 were non-permanent residents, such as international students, temporary foreign workers and family members.

The following year, Alberta saw 120,000 net new residents through immigration and migration, with just under 22,000 being non-permanent residents.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the province saw just under 12,000 new residents, despite a net loss of nearly 11,000 non-permanent residents.

Williams said it’s a time-honoured strategy for Alberta politicians to lay the blame for deficits on Ottawa, but that the referendum deflects attention from things Smith does have control over.

“Challenges in health care, with affordability, with education — those problems long predated the spikes in immigration that Danielle Smith is associating with the problems,” said Williams.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked if the referendum would be binding, Smith didn’t provide a yes or no answer and said: “I’m not asking these questions with the intention of ignoring what Albertans tell us.”

…with files from Global News.

Click to play video: 'Alberta immigration education groups react to Premier Smith’s referendum announcement'
Alberta immigration education groups react to Premier Smith’s referendum announcement
Related News
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices