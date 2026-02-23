ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck cements status as NHL’s top Goalie

Send this page to someone via email

While watching the gold medal game Sunday morning — just me and my little 16-month-old, who paid attention for about 10 minutes or so before his mind drifted to crackers and multi-sized, multi-coloured rubber ducks — there was a point near the end of the third period when I came to a realization.

It was a harsh realization, a lightning bolt of a thought right between my eyes that eventually proved to be correct.

“Oh no,” I thought, “they’re not going to be able to beat him.”

Of course, I’m talking about Connor Hellebuyck, the Michigander and starting netminder for the Winnipeg Jets.

The three-time Vezina Trophy winning, Hart Memorial Trophy winning, two-time William M. Jennings Trophy, three-time NHL First All-Star Team selection — and now gold medalist — Connor Hellebuyck.

While I was 100 per cent all-in on Canada winning, there was that teeny tiny part of my heart and soul, being a fan of Connor Hellebuyck, that was elated for him.

Finally, he got his “big performance,” and anyone doubting his ability “under pressure” and “when the chips are down” can kindly walk off their dock, in their birthday suit, and jump, cannonball style, into a frozen lake.

That, I’m happy about.

Like many, I was critical of his play in places like St. Louis in last year’s playoffs, but I never doubted his ability to rise to the occasion, and would every single time, put this team’s chances to win in his reliable mitts.

However, after more time to mull over the 3-on-3 overtime loss, I grew more disappointed in the play of this Jets team this season.

Now, it wouldn’t be fair not to acknowledge the blueline that Hellebuyck played behind in Milan, including Brock Faber, Zach Werenski, Quinn Hughes and Jaccob Slavin, among other elite athletes. But it’s tough not to consider how the members of Winnipeg’s hockey club have played in front of Hellebuyck. The players, the coaching staff and the management have let him down.

This is who Hellebuyck is, and it feels like his prime is being wasted. His trophy case, now only missing a Stanley Cup, is full to bursting.

Who’s responsible for this team’s demise this season?

The blame can be smeared all around, and any reasons and excuses, rational or not, just tick me off.

But there is one thing, to me, that’s certain.