SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Parti Québécois aims for 4th consecutive byelection win in Quebec

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 23, 2026 8:05 am
1 min read
A voter casts his ballot Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in L'Assomption, Que., as Quebecers go to the polls in the provincial election. View image in full screen
A voter casts his ballot Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in L'Assomption, Que., as Quebecers go to the polls in the provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Parti Québécois is looking for its fourth consecutive byelection win today in the riding of Chicoutimi, north of Quebec City.

The riding had been a PQ stronghold before Andrée Laforest captured it twice for the Coalition Avenir Québec, first in 2018 and again in 2022.

Chicoutimi has been vacant since Laforest, a former cabinet minister, left provincial politics in September.

The Parti Québécois is high in the polls ahead of the provincial election in the fall, and leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon promises to hold a sovereignty referendum by 2030 if he’s elected premier.

Click to play video: 'CAQ leadership race takes shape as LeBel says she won’t run'
CAQ leadership race takes shape as LeBel says she won’t run
Trending Now

Francis Tremblay is attempting to the keep the riding for the CAQ, facing off against Marie-Karlynn Laflamme with the PQ.

Story continues below advertisement

Catherine Morissette is running with the Conservative party, Jeanne Palardy is with Québec solidaire, and Tricia Murray is representing the Liberals.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The byelection takes place with a leadership race underway for the CAQ, as Premier François Legault has announced he’s stepping down.

Meanwhile, the Quebec Liberals announced their new leader, Charles Milliard, on Feb. 13.

Polls will be open between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. and early data from the province’s elections office indicated 11.67 per cent of electors had cast advanced ballots.

Sponsored content

AdChoices