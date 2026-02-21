Federal government raises concerns over OpenAI safety measures after B.C. tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s minister of Artificial Intelligence says Ottawa is seeking answers from OpenAI and other artificial intelligence platforms following the deadly shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

“The horrifying tragedy in Tumbler Ridge has left families with unthinkable losses and shaken communities across Canada,” Evan Solomon said in a statement on Saturday.

“Like many Canadians, I am deeply disturbed by reports that concerning online activity from the suspect was not reported to law enforcement in a timely matter.”

Recent statements from the company OpenAI confirmed that the shooter was flagged while using the platform ChatGPT last summer.

Solomon said Canadians expect online platforms, including OpenAI, to have “robust safety protocols and escalation practices” to help protect public safety.

Premier David Eby of B.C said reports alleging OpenAI may have had related intelligence prior to the attack are “profoundly disturbing.”

“We have confirmed with police that they are pursuing orders regarding the preservation of any potential evidence related to the shootings in Tumbler Ridge held by digital services companies, including social media platforms and AI companies,” Eby said in a statement Saturday.

OpenAI has previously said it contacted police following the incident and removed an account associated with the suspect for violating its policies.

“The pain that these families have gone through is unimaginable,” Eby added.

The premier is urging anyone with new information to contact authorities.

The province also provided background on its prior interactions with OpenAI.

According to the statement, a government representative met with company officials on Feb. 11 — a meeting scheduled weeks in advance regarding OpenAI’s potential interest in opening an office in Canada.

The following day, OpenAI requested contact information for the RCMP. That request was forwarded to the director of policing and law enforcement services, who connected the company with police.

“OpenAI did not inform any member of government that they had potential evidence regarding the shootings in Tumbler Ridge,” the statement said.

Laura Huey, a professor of sociology at Western University in London, Ontario, said the company’s actions were not unexpected.

“I can’t say that I was particularly surprised. People are increasingly using AI-based apps for all sorts of things, including psychological counselling, dating advice and, of course, unfortunately, things like how to take one’s own life as well as how to commit violence against others,” Huey told Global News.

Huey said debates about privacy and law enforcement access to digital platforms are long-standing.

“What’s happening is the technology is far outpacing the ability of law enforcement to keep an eye on it, and therefore we rely really heavily on commercial companies to do what is in the best interest of individuals and the public.”

She noted that companies face competing pressures when deciding whether to alert authorities.

“ChatGPT and other apps are run by commercial entities that at the end of the day, their interest is protecting their assets and their business.”

Huey said clearer national rules may be needed to address potential gaps.

This development comes as RCMP say they are investigating online threats that have circulated online, forcing the cancellation of a funeral service for one of the victims of the shooting.

In an emailed statement, police confirmed they are aware of threats toward the family of one of the students ahead of a planned funeral service, and that safety measures have been implemented while they investigate.

“The RCMP is aware of threats that have circulated online and within the community and we can confirm that an investigation is under way,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark with B.C. RCMP told Global News.

“A safety plan is in place for the individual(s) and community as the investigation continues.”

Police did not provide details about the nature of the threats but said officers have been working with local officials.

Global News has requested comment regarding the status of the funeral service. At the time of publication, it was not clear whether the service would proceed as planned.

RCMP say their investigations into the threats and the shootings remain ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Amy Judd