Rosalind Smith honoured as trailblazer in Edmonton’s public school system

This Black History Month is a special one for students and faculty at Ross Sheppard High School in Edmonton.

This year, they are commemorating a trailblazer in the education system who recently passed away.

In 1996, Rosalind (Ros) Smith made history as the first Black principal for the Edmonton Public School Board.

The woman, known simply as “Ros” to her colleagues and friends, carried on in that leadership role for 15 years at several high schools in the city before ending her career as a diversity and equity consultant for educators.

Andrew Parker witnessed her journey as a student when she was principal at M.E. LaZerte School in north Edmonton.

“She wasn’t satisfied with being the only Black principal. She wanted to give opportunities to lots of people,” he told Global News.

Parker said while in high school he was behaving poorly, didn’t have his priorities set straight, and ultimately got into some trouble.

He says it was Smith who pushed him on a path towards success.

“Looking back at it now, 20 years after, I know what she was doing. She knew the blueprint. She knew I wasn’t just going to be a basketball player.

“She knew I could be a father, maybe a teacher — or maybe help the community.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "She knew I could be a father, maybe a teacher — or maybe help the community."

Parker says having representation from his community in a position of power not only made him feel safe, but recognize that he was also able to achieve his own dreams as a Black man navigating a predominately white space, too.

“It felt like you had an ally present with you. Like a guardian angel. Someone you could talk to that would understand your culture, your food, your language, your patois, your dialect. The experiences that you have,” he explained.

Parker believes Smith left a huge mark on Edmonton’s public education system.

Before anti-Black racism curriculum, Parker says she led the tough conversations about the everyday challenges and successes Black Edmontonians faced.

“Her being in that space and having the natural connection to the community allowed for conversations to happen that never happened before. She could go into spaces that teachers wouldn’t feel comfortable going into,” Parker said.

Parker is now a teacher at Ross Sheppard High School, and at one point became colleagues with Smith.

Together, they worked on creating initiatives and clubs like the Black Students Association and the Black Teachers Association of Alberta.

“For years after I graduated, I kept calling her Mrs. Smith and she’s like, ‘No, I’m Ros! I’m Ros! That’s my name now.’ I never really, truly got there but I did feel like we were equals in this work,” Parker explained.

Parker now leads those difficult conversations with his students.

He would invite Smith to speak with the student body as a whole or one-on-one.

Grade 12 student Christina Daniel says she became a mentor to her.

“She was sweet. When I spoke to her, she giggles, she laughs. But she made you know that she was a person of respect,” Daniel said. “When you have that experience and when you have that wisdom, you want to listen and you need to listen.”

After earning her Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from McGill University in Montreal, she moved to Alberta and dedicated more than 40 years to public education.

Denis Allie, another Grade 12 student, says Smith’s backstory shows him that he has no limitations for achieving his own goals.

“She definitely walked with dominance and walked with authority as well. That just shows how she lived a trailblazing life,” Allie explained.

“I’m using her life as a testimony that I can become what I want to be,” he said.

Smith passed away on Jan. 6. Her death was announced on social media by the Black Teachers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Public School Board Chair Saadiq Sumar and Superintendent Ron Thompson shared a joint statement, wishing sympathies to her family and loved ones.

“Rosalind Smith was far more than a principal and educator, she was a trailblazer for generations to follow. As the first Black woman to serve as a principal in Edmonton Public Schools, she broke systemic barriers and opened doors for educators to follow,” the statement read.

“She will be remembered as a champion of women in leadership and diversity and inclusion, working tirelessly to ensure the workplace reflected the community we serve. Her impact will continue to be felt within Edmonton Public Schools and beyond,” the statement continued.

Smith was also honoured in the Senate, where two weeks ago Edmonton senator Kris Wells rose to speak in her memory.

Wells said while Smith was known for being EPSB’s first Black principal, her legacy reached far beyond that milestone.

“It lives on in the confidence she nurtured in students, the educators she mentored and the communities she strengthened through her unwavering belief in the power and purpose of public education,” Wells said.

“At a time when both women and Black Canadians were rarely seen in school leadership, Ros led with grace, compassion and quiet strength.

“She saw every child not as a problem to be solved but as a future waiting to unfold.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "She saw every child not as a problem to be solved but as a future waiting to unfold."

Parker hopes to lead in her footsteps.

“She was intentional about connecting with her community. That’s something we as a BSA (Black Student Association) are hoping to continue now that she’s gone,” Parker said.

According to the Black Teachers Association’s social media post, a celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Anyone wishing to share memories, reflections, photos, or stories for it is asked to email celebratingros@gmail.com.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News