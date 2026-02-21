Menu

U.S. News

Trump says he’s increasing global tariffs to 15%

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 21, 2026 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court rules Trump overstepped authority by imposing tariffs'
Supreme Court rules Trump overstepped authority by imposing tariffs
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered its highly-anticipated ruling on Donald Trump's tariffs. The U.S. President was found to have overstepped his authority when he invoked emergency powers to impose the levies last spring. Trump fired back at this finding Friday, announcing plans for further tariffs. Jackson Proskow reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that he is raising his new global tariffs to 15 per cent from 10 per cent.

Trump first unveiled the new import levy on Friday, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that outlawed his initial tariff program. He said Saturday’s increase would take effect immediately, describing the new rate as “fully allowed” and “legally tested.”

In a social media post, Trump called the Supreme Court decision “ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American.” He also claimed his new tariffs are based on “thorough, detailed and complete review” of the court’s decision, and accused trade partners of “‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!).”

The new tariff, which lasts 150 days, starts Tuesday.

Trump’s announcement follows Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that he overstepped his presidential authority by imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and other countries under emergency powers.

Trump is pushing back against that decision, saying his administration is developing alternative processes for imposing tariffs, a cornerstone of his economic policy.

“During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again,” he said on social media.

The White House has also said the new tariff will not apply to goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on free trade (CUSMA), which is expected to be reviewed later this year.

Trump also said other industry-specific tariffs, including those targeting steel, aluminum, automobiles and lumber, remain unaffected by the court’s decision.

More to come.

– With files from Global News’ Ariel Rabinovitch and Sean Boynton

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

