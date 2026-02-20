Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

UFC returns to Winnipeg in April for 1st time in nearly a decade

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 20, 2026 5:14 pm
1 min read
Mike Malott reacts after defeating Adam Fugitt by submission during a UFC 289 welterweight bout, in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Canadian welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott can't wait to get back in the UFC cage Saturday in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Mike Malott reacts after defeating Adam Fugitt by submission during a UFC 289 welterweight bout, in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Canadian welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott can't wait to get back in the UFC cage Saturday in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is returning Winnipeg for the first time in almost a decade.

The UFC announced a Fight Night card on Friday that will take place on Saturday, April 18, at the Canada Life Centre.

The main event will feature Canadian Mike Malott who is the brother of former Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose forward Jeff Malott. The 34-year-old will headline the card and put a 13-2-1 record on the line in a welterweight bout against Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

Click to play video: 'Georges St-Pierre, legendary UFC champion, shows his soft side'
Georges St-Pierre, legendary UFC champion, shows his soft side
Trending Now

“So stoked to find out that I am the main event for UFC Winnipeg,” Malott said in a social media post. “Can’t wait to represent and put on a show for you guys and kick some ass.”

Story continues below advertisement

Malott is 6-1 in the UFC octagon and has won his last three straight fights.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This will be the third UFC event held in Winnipeg but first since a UFC on Fox card back in December of 2017. UFC 161 was also contested in Winnipeg in 2013.

Tickets go on sale on March 6.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices