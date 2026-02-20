UFC returns to Winnipeg in April for 1st time in nearly a decade

Send this page to someone via email

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is returning Winnipeg for the first time in almost a decade.

The UFC announced a Fight Night card on Friday that will take place on Saturday, April 18, at the Canada Life Centre.

The main event will feature Canadian Mike Malott who is the brother of former Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose forward Jeff Malott. The 34-year-old will headline the card and put a 13-2-1 record on the line in a welterweight bout against Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

“So stoked to find out that I am the main event for UFC Winnipeg,” Malott said in a social media post. “Can’t wait to represent and put on a show for you guys and kick some ass.”

Malott is 6-1 in the UFC octagon and has won his last three straight fights.

This will be the third UFC event held in Winnipeg but first since a UFC on Fox card back in December of 2017. UFC 161 was also contested in Winnipeg in 2013.

Tickets go on sale on March 6.