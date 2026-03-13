London Knights edge Guelph Storm to get to within 1 point of Sault Ste. Marie

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Braidy Wassilyn’s goal just 1:06 into third period stood up as the game winner as the London Knights held off the Guelph Storm 4-3 on Friday, March 13, at Canada Life Place.

Jesse Nurmi returned to the lineup from illness and had a pair of assists in the victory that pulled the Knights to within a single point of the Soo Greyhounds for fourth place in the Western Conference and home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Both London and the Greyhounds have four games remaining and it is now guaranteed that they will be first round opponents.

There are good starts to a game and then there is what the Knights had going through the first five minutes and 42 seconds of the first period.

The score was 3-0 for London and shots on goal were 12-0.

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Evan Van Gorp finished off a five-shot barrage with his fourth goal in five games just 2:50 into the game.

The goal was challenged by the Storm for offside, but after review it stood and the miss on the challenge landed Guelph in the penalty box with a bench minor for delay of game.

Just 24 seconds into the power play, Jesse Nurmi fed Will Nicholl for his 12th of the year to make it 2-0.

On another Knight man advantage, Henry Brzustewicz scored his 17th goal of the season and it was 3-0 for London.

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That goal ended the night for Storm goaltender Zach Jovanovski as he was replaced by Colin Ellsworth.

Shortly after, a hit by London’s Brody Cook on former Knight Noah Jenken resulted in a five-minute major and a game misconduct for Cook for kneeing and a leg injury to Jenken that saw him leave and not return.

Guelph scored on the ensuing power play when Carter Stevens tipped in a Jakko Wycisk shot past Seb Gatto and the game went to the intermission with London ahead 3-1.

The goaltenders became the story of the second period as they stopped a combined 27 shots through the first 19 minutes and 46.1 seconds.

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That’s when Ethan Miedema chased down a puck and scored with just 13.9 seconds to shrink the Knights lead to 3-2 heading to the final 20 minutes.

Ryan Brown of the Knights forced a turnover a little over one minute into the third period and Braidy Wassilyn buried a shot from the slot for his 18th goal of the year to stretch the score back to a two-goal advantage.

A turnover behind the London net with 4:10 remaining gave Layne Gallacher of the Storm an empty net to shoot at and he tightened the gap to a goal at 4-3.

Guelph defenceman Quinn Beauchesne received a match penalty for slashing Brown of the Knights at 17:04.

Brown was able to stay in the game and London held on for their third win of the season over the Storm.

The Knights outshot Guelph 37-25.

London was 2-for-5 on the power play.

The Storm went 1-for-3.

No OHL team will reach 50 wins in 2025-26

The math won’t allow it. For the first time in 13 seasons, no Ontario Hockey League team will finish the year with 50 victories.

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Even the 2019-20 season that was ended early due to the start of the pandemic had a 50-win team.

During the 12 straight seasons that have had a 50-win club the London Knights have hit the 50-mark four times, Erie has hit it four times and Ottawa has done it three times.

In 2025-26 Brantford and Kitchener can each reach 49 which incidentally was the high mark the last time 50 was not hit – when the Knights had 49 in 2011-12.

Up next

London will head to Windsor to meet the Spitfires for the fifth time this year at 4 p.m., on Sunday, March 15.

The Knights won their last visit to the WFCU Centre in overtime on a game-winning goal by Andoni Fimis on

Windsor won the last game between the teams when they downed the Knights 6-1 0n Feb. 27 at Canada Life Place.

Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.