Police uncover new evidence in Brampton kidnapping case involving $200K demand

Peel Regional Police say a Brampton, Ont., kidnapping investigation has led to multiple charges and the seizure of a firearm after a victim was allegedly held at gunpoint during a $200,000 ransom demand.

According to Peel police’s release, the investigation began on Nov. 6, 2025, at approximately 6 p.m., when a complainant contacted officers to report that a close friend had been kidnapped.

Investigators allege the accused demanded $200,000, warning that the victim would be harmed if the payment was not made.

The victim was safely located and found to be unharmed. One accused was arrested at the scene, where a .45-calibre firearm was recovered.

“Through their coordinated and persistent efforts, they [police] removed an illegal firearm from our streets and intervened in time to protect a victim from harm,” Peel Regional Police Chief Marc Andrews said.

On Feb. 13, 2026, investigators executed two Criminal Code search warrants in Brampton, where additional evidence related to the investigation was located.

Police say officers also seized a loaded firearm magazine and an unloaded rifle magazine.

Two Brampton men, both 27, have been charged with multiple firearm-related and kidnapping offences.

Police say an arrest warrant has also been issued for a third suspect, a 28-year-old with no fixed address, who now faces similar charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Peel police.