Crime

Fourth complainant set to testify at sex assault trial of businessman Frank Stronach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2026 6:56 am
1 min read
Frank Stronach, centre, arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Frank Stronach, centre, arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
A fourth complainant is set to take the stand today at the sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to seven complainants. The charges stem from alleged incidents dating back as far as the 1970s.

On Wednesday, the court heard from a woman who says she grew to know and trust the auto parts magnate through the popular restaurant and nightclub complex he owned.

She testified that after having dinner with Stronach at the restaurant in the fall of 1977, he invited her to see his midtown apartment.

That’s when the woman, now in her 70s, says he pushed her over the arm of a chair and tried to rape her — an act she describes as a “betrayal.”

Two other complainants, both women in their 60s, testified earlier in the trial about alleged incidents that took place in the early 1980s.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

