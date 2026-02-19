Weather impacting Livigno Olympic schedule

Send this page to someone via email

LIVIGNO – Poor weather has forced Milan Cortina Olympic organizers to once again rejig the schedule in Livigno.

Men’s freestyle skiing aerials qualifying, originally scheduled for Tuesday and then pushed back to Thursday, as well as the final will now both take place Friday at the Livigno Aerials and Moguls Park. Qualifying is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. (all times local) with the final to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Organizers also postponed men’s free ski halfpipe qualifying at Livigno Snow Park, originally scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, but left women’s qualifying on the schedule in the hope the weather would clear by the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start time.

There was no immediate word on a new time for the men’s halfpipe qualifying. The original schedule has the men’s halfpipe final going Friday followed by the women’s on Saturday.

Men’s and women’s freestyle ski cross are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Livigno Snow Park.

Heavy snow and poor visibility have interrupted the last week of the Games in Livigno, located in the Italian Alps near the Swiss border. Mother Nature had largely co-operated before that.

It started when the threat of bad weather Monday prompted organizers to move up snowboard slopestyle qualifying by a day.

The women’s free ski big air final was delayed Monday evening due to a snowstorm but eventually started 75 minutes late with Canadian Megan Oldham winning gold.

Poor weather Tuesday then resulted in delaying the women’s slopestyle final and both the women’s and men’s freestyle aerials qualification.

The women’s aerials qualifying and final eventually were held Wednesday with slopestyle finals going Thursday. The men’s side of the aerials competition was pushed back to Thursday.

Heavy snow, poor visibility and the fact the air ambulance, needed in case of emergency, couldn’t fly in the conditions all factored into the aerials postponement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026