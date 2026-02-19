Saskatoon man faces 14-year sentence after shooting over gang rivalry

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Zennen Thomas, 21, has been sentenced to 14 years for the fatal shooting of Kaylum Tom, 21.

He was shot and killed on Avenue W South on Dec. 1, 2022.

The judge called the shooting “a senseless, unprovoked act of gunfire against an unarmed victim in broad daylight.”

Thomas pleaded guilty to manslaughter after originally being charged with second-degree murder.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The agreed statement of facts details Tom and Thomas talking about their different gang affiliations before Thomas pulled out a firearm and shot him.

Saskatoon police arrested Thomas with the help of surveillance footage that captured the altercation.

While the judge took into consideration Thomas’s limited moral culpability due in part to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, she said “it doesn’t excuse the killing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas was diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder at 13 and was exposed to alcohol and drugs as a child.

At the time of the shooting, he was homeless and using meth and a known member of the so-called Terror Squad.

Thomas still faces a little more than nine years in prison with time served.

The Crown pushed for Thomas to be sentenced to 14 years, while defence argued for a lesser sentence of 12 years due to Thomas’s decreased moral culpability.