Video link
Headline link
Sports

Here’s the latest on Day 12 of the Olympics

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 6:21 am
1 min read
Canada's Mark McMorris competes during the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). View image in full screen
Canada's Mark McMorris competes during the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson). FF
It’s Day 12 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canadians are competing in medal events in slopestyle, aerials, speed skating and more.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

6:55 a.m.

Canada’s Mark McMorris won’t be on the podium of the men’s snowboard slopestyle.

The three-time Olympic bronze medallist from Regina fell on his third and final run, putting him out of medal contention.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Everybody had a shot’: Canadian women’s speedskating team humble in gold medal win'
‘Everybody had a shot’: Canadian women’s speedskating team humble in gold medal win
The 32-year-old ended up eighth, while Havelock, Ont.’s Cameron Spalding placed 10th.

6:46 a.m.

The Canadian men’s cross-country skiers have duplicated the women’s result, with a sixth in the men’s team sprint free.

Antoine Cyr and Xavier McKeever were Canada’s team.

Norway, the United States and Italy were first, second and third, respectively.

Trending Now

6:24 a.m.

Canada’s cross-country skiers have finished sixth in the final of the women’s team sprint free.

The team of Liliane Gagnon and Alison Mackie finished in a time of 20 minutes, 49.43 seconds.

Sweden, Switzerland and Germany topped the podium.

6 a.m.

Canada’s Marion Thénault has topped the first qualifier in the women’s freestyle skiing aerials.

The 25-year-old was the only athlete to break 100 points with her jump, and has advanced straight to the final later today.

Thénault won a bronze medal with Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving in the mixed team aerials event in Beijing 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

