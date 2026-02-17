Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

February snowstorm hits Saskatchewan after brief taste of spring

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 9:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'February winter storm hits Saskatchewan'
February winter storm hits Saskatchewan
WATCH: A winter storm hit Saskatchewan bringing 15-25 cm of snow to Saskatoon and 25-35 cm in some parts of the province. Environment Canada warns people to stay inside as it's expected to rapidly accumulate, making for near whiteout conditions both in and out of the city.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After Saskatchewan got a taste of spring, the snow is back and it looks like it’s here to stay.

The timeline was delayed but the storm finally rolled into Saskatoon Tuesday afternoon, picking up for cars driving home from work.

Saskatoon is expected to get 15-25 cm of snow, while other parts of the province may get up to 25-30 cm with a second wave expected to stick around until Wednesday evening.

People are being urged to stay off the roads with the snow and wind combining to make for nearly whiteout conditions both inside and out of the city.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP is warning drivers that roadways could quickly deteriorate, particularly in the central and southern areas of the province.

If you do need to go out, you are being warned to check the highway hotline and prepare yourself for the conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can expect near-zero visibility at times. That’s going to make for some pretty treacherous travel conditions. If you can stay off the roads during this time and delay travel plans, I would urge you to do so,” said Danielle Desjardins a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Trending Now

“If (you) do need to get on the roads, I would say drive with extreme caution. Give yourself enough time.”

The city of Saskatoon is also gearing up for the snowfall, with crews on the streets during the storm and sanding trucks managing icy sections.

Watch above for more on how Saskatchewan was hit hard with a February snowstorm.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices