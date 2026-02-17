February snowstorm hits Saskatchewan after brief taste of spring

Send this page to someone via email

After Saskatchewan got a taste of spring, the snow is back and it looks like it’s here to stay.

The timeline was delayed but the storm finally rolled into Saskatoon Tuesday afternoon, picking up for cars driving home from work.

Saskatoon is expected to get 15-25 cm of snow, while other parts of the province may get up to 25-30 cm with a second wave expected to stick around until Wednesday evening.

People are being urged to stay off the roads with the snow and wind combining to make for nearly whiteout conditions both inside and out of the city.

The RCMP is warning drivers that roadways could quickly deteriorate, particularly in the central and southern areas of the province.

If you do need to go out, you are being warned to check the highway hotline and prepare yourself for the conditions.

“You can expect near-zero visibility at times. That’s going to make for some pretty treacherous travel conditions. If you can stay off the roads during this time and delay travel plans, I would urge you to do so,” said Danielle Desjardins a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“If (you) do need to get on the roads, I would say drive with extreme caution. Give yourself enough time.”

The city of Saskatoon is also gearing up for the snowfall, with crews on the streets during the storm and sanding trucks managing icy sections.

Watch above for more on how Saskatchewan was hit hard with a February snowstorm.